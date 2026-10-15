Yemen's Houthis seek Chinese missile parts to build Iran-style ballistic missile capable of hitting Israel, Saudi: Report

Iran-backed Houthis seeking Chinese-made components to build advanced ballistic missile like Iran's Kheibar Shekan with 2000 km range to hit Israel and Saudi Arabia, CAR report says; China responds.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels are seeking Chinese-made components to develop an advanced ballistic missile system that could improve their ability to strike targets in Saudi Arabia and Israel, according to new report by Conflict Armament Research (CAR).

Report released October 14 said two shipments containing suspected missile components were intercepted by Yemeni authorities. Equipment originated in China and was intended for delivery to Hodeidah port controlled by Houthis, AP reported.

Researchers said parts could help group build missile similar to Iran's Kheibar Shekan, precision-guided ballistic missile with reported range of 2,000 km.

CAR says shipment had fin cores, igniters, heat shield material

According to CAR, shipments contained stabilising fin cores, rocket motor closures with nozzle attachments and rocket motor igniters. Cargo also included phenolic resin used to make heat shields.

“The local ambition of the Houthis for manufacturing is beyond what was previously assumed,” said Fabian Hinz, senior analyst at CAR. “They're not goods that can be used for civilian applications.”

China responds, Houthis expand beyond Iran supply

Liu Chang, spokesperson for Chinese Embassy in Washington, said Beijing was meeting its international obligations and controls exports of military and dual-use goods.

Houthis have developed more advanced weapons, using ballistic missiles and long-range drones in attacks including on Israel. Iran has been key source of designs but analysts say Houthis are diversifying supply chain amid blockade.

“Redundancy is an asset, not a liability in military planning,” said Behnam Ben Taleblu of Foundation for Defence of Democracies.

Advanced missiles could raise regional security concerns for Gulf, particularly Saudi Arabia which has faced repeated Houthi attacks.