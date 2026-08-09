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Yemen's Houthis claim responsibility for attack on Saudi rnergy facility; second attack in a month

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis claimed responsibility for an attack on a Saudi Aramco facility. Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree said a drone struck the Aramco refinery in Jazan.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 09, 2026, 02:44 PM IST

Yemen's Houthis claim responsibility for attack on Saudi rnergy facility; second attack in a month
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Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis have claimed responsibility for the attack on a gas facility in Saudi Arabia's Jubail region, Reuters reported citing the Houthis' military spokesperson. Houthi's Yahya Saree said the group had "succeeded in targeting the Aramco refinery in Jazan with a drone, and the strike was precise", adding the attack had been launched in response to Saudi incursions into territory in northwest Yemen.

Jubail Industrial City, located on Saudi Arabia's eastern coast, is one of the Kingdom's major industrial and energy hubs, with extensive petrochemical, refining and gas-related infrastructure.

Explosion, fire at Saudi refinery

Earlier, Saudi Arabia said that a fire broke out at dawn on Sunday at a Saudi Aramco facility in the country's southwestern region of Jazan and was extinguished by the company's industrial security firefighting teams. Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy said no injuries were reported in the incident.

Israel's Channel 14 also said that the Houthis had struck a Saudi Aramco gas plant in Al Juba. 
Anadolu Agency reported that a loud blast was heard in the area, while Iranian state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), citing Arab sources, reported that gas facilities in Jubail Industrial City had been targeted and caught fire.

Second Houthi attack in a month

This is second such attack on Saudi by Houthis who said in a statement on Telegram that it had carried out missile and drone operations against Aramco-affiliated facilities in Jazan and Yanbu on July 26.

Houthi military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the group had targeted sensitive Aramco facilities in Jazan with ballistic missiles and drones and facilities in Yanbu with ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drones.

The latest Houthi strike on Saudi comes amid heightened tensions in the region and follows a series of attacks and threats targeting Saudi Arabia's energy infrastructure. It also comes in the backdrop of renewed Houthi activity in the Red Sea region and growing concerns over attacks against Saudi energy and transport infrastructure.

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