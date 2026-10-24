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Yemen’s Houthis claim attacks on Saudi oil facilities, airports after missile interceptions; details inside

Yemen’s Houthis claimed attacks on Saudi oil facilities, airports and an airbase after the Saudi-led coalition intercepted two ballistic missiles, raising fresh concerns over regional security and oil exports.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 24, 2026, 11:14 PM IST

Yemen’s Houthis claim attacks on Saudi oil facilities, airports after missile interceptions; details inside
Yemen’s Houthis claim attacks on Saudi oil facilities, airports after missile interceptions; details inside (Source: Reuters)
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Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Saturday claimed they had targeted oil facilities, airports and an airbase across Saudi Arabia. The attacks came hours after the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles fired towards Taif and Yanbu.

The latest claims also come amid renewed fighting in Yemen, adding another front to the widening regional conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran. Saudi Arabia has stepped up its campaign against the Houthis, whose attacks threaten the kingdom’s critical infrastructure and an alternative route for its oil exports.

Saudi authorities had not immediately confirmed the Houthis’ latest claims.

Which Saudi Oil Facilities And Airports Were Targeted?

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group’s targets included the East-West oil pipeline, crude oil pumping stations, a Saudi Aramco facility in Yanbu and the Rabigh oil refinery.

He also claimed attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Najran airport and an airbase in Khamis Mushait.

The claims could not be independently verified.

The East-West pipeline is strategically important to Saudi Arabia because it allows the kingdom to transport crude oil towards the Red Sea, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz.

Saudi Arabia Intercepts Two Ballistic Missiles

Earlier on Saturday, the Saudi-led coalition said it had destroyed two Houthi ballistic missiles headed towards Taif and Yanbu.

Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense briefly issued warnings about potential danger in Taif, Yanbu, Mecca and Jeddah before announcing around 10 minutes later that the threat had passed.

The interceptions followed several days of reported attacks and drone alerts.

On Thursday, the Houthis claimed strikes on Saudi Arabia’s Defence Ministry in Riyadh, Aramco facilities in Yanbu and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam. Saudi authorities reported that two people were killed in Dammam, although they did not confirm all the reported attacks.

The coalition also said it had intercepted drones over Riyadh and Medina.

A day earlier, the Houthis denied targeting Medina after the coalition reported drone interceptions over the holy city and Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.

Saudi Airports Face Repeated Attacks

The latest claims follow a series of reported attacks on Saudi airports earlier this month.

According to the supplied report, a strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 10 killed at least 12 people and injured 309. The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack.

It was reportedly the third attack on the airport that week. The two earlier strikes killed four people and badly damaged a Saudi commercial aircraft parked on the tarmac.

Those reported killed on October 10 included Saudi nationals and foreign citizens from Bangladesh, the United States, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Sudan and Egypt.

The Houthis had also warned airlines against using Saudi airspace earlier in the month, while exempting the airspace over Mecca and Medina.

Why Is Saudi Arabia’s Oil Export Route At Risk?

The escalation threatens Saudi Arabia’s efforts to maintain oil exports amid disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The kingdom has relied on its East-West pipeline to transport crude oil to the Red Sea, providing an alternative to routes through the Gulf.

However, Houthi positions near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the southern gateway to the Red Sea, pose another potential threat to energy shipments. Any disruption there could complicate the movement of oil and other goods through a strategically important maritime corridor.

How Did The Yemen Conflict Escalate?

The Saudi-led coalition backs Yemen’s internationally recognised government against the Houthis, who control the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country.

Saudi-backed government forces have made gains along Yemen’s Red Sea coast under the cover of Saudi airstrikes. However, advancing into the country’s mountainous interior is expected to be more difficult.

The renewed fighting has also threatened the relative calm that followed a United Nations-brokered truce in 2022, which largely halted cross-border attacks.

The latest developments underscore the growing risks to Saudi infrastructure, regional security and oil transportation as the conflict involving Iran and its regional allies intensifies.

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