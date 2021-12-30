Yearender 2021: Top 5 weather extremes that created havoc

Global warming and its ill effects have started taking a toll on the climatic conditions and there is not much that we are doing about it. It is upending the miseries of billions across the globe and has brought forth some major issues in 2021.

Clearly, global warming is dangerously close and is totally spiralling out of control. As per the UN climate panel, the world is ‘already’ certain to face further climate disruptions in the centuries to come.

After closely analysing the recurring nature of heatwaves, wildfires, flooding and cyclones, the scientists of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) have warned that the gargantuan hurricanes, deadly heatwaves and other weather extremes that are already happening will become more severe from now on.

As stated in the report, the average global temperature is likely to reach or cross the 1.5-degree Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) alarming threshold within 20 years lest we take rapid and large-scale action to reduce emissions.

Here's a look at the Top 5 weather extremes that created havoc:

Storm Filomena in Spain

The month of January started quite dreadfully for Spain as the country was hard hit by one of its deadliest snowstorm since 1971. As per its weather agency, the snowstorm led to “exceptional and most likely historic” conditions. The snowstorm aggravated days of extreme conditions in four other regions in the centre of the country and caused major damages estimated to be about 1.4 billion euros ($1.6bn).

UK Floods

Likewise, the United Kingdom started this year with some of the heaviest precipitations in decades. Starting January 18, the country witnessed widespread flooding and significant rain due to Storm Christoph.

Residents were forced to evacuate homes in parts of England even as snowfall led to multiple road closures and consequent travel disruptions.

Germany Floods

What started in the United Kingdom as flash floods soon turned into a heart-wrenching blow of fatalities across many European countries. The July 2021 floods were catastrophic and killed over 242 people, including 196 in Germany. Based on reports, the floods cost up to US$3 billion in insured losses and recorded total damage costs much more than US$11.8 billion. As stated by the German minister-president Malu Dreyer of the Rhineland-Palatinate state, the floods were “devastating”.

Fiji Cyclone

The Fiji cyclone is one of the three tropical cyclones which hit Fiji at the end of January. The tropical cyclone Ana killed one person but forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate. It also led to large-scale infrastructural damages.

Greece Wildfires

After a historically high temperature recorded the worst heatwave since 1987, Greece saw one of its most destructive fire seasons in August 2021. Firefighters and aircraft responded to the largest blaze on Evia island. The Evia island witnessed the worst as it continued burning for more than 10 days. As per the World Meteorological Organisation, the Greek wildfires are an example of extreme weather being caused by climate change.