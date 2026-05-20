Xi-Putin meet: China, Russia reaffirm partnership with 21 agreements; Xi calls for immediate end to Gulf hostilities

On hostilities in West Asia, XI Jinping said that the situation of the Gulf region in the Middle East is at a critical juncture between war and peace, and all hostilities must end immediately, according to Xinhua. Here's all about Xi-Putin meet in Beijing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met Tuesday at the Great Hall of the People, reaffirming their strategic partnership. Both leaders signed a raft of agreements, with 21 agreements expected; two take centre stage.

Russia-China summit: 21 pacts on table as Xi, Putin push multipolar world

The “wide format” meeting between Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and their delegations has concluded, CCTV reported. Up next, Putin will sign joint statements and bilateral agreements with Xi, attend an education initiative opening ceremony, meet a Chinese engineer he first met as a child in 2000, hold trade and economic talks with Premier Li Qiang, and end the visit with an informal tea session with Xi to discuss key international issues, according to the Kremlin and Russian state media.

Putin’s aide said the presidents will oversee the signing of 21 documents. Russian state media highlighted two key ones: A joint statement on further strengthening the comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction, a declaration on the emergence of a multipolar world and a new type of international relations.

On hostilities in West Asia, XI Jinping said that the situation of the Gulf region in the Middle East is at a critical juncture between war and peace, and all hostilities must end immediately, according to Xinhua. He called an end to hostilities “imperative” and said a restart to the conflict would be “unacceptable.” Xi reiterated his four-point proposal from last month, promoting peaceful co-existence, national sovereignty, international rule of law, and coordinated development and security. The plan, he said, aims to “build international consensus” and ease tensions.



Treaty of Good-Neighbourliness extended

Chinese state media reported that the Treaty of Good-Neighbourliness and Friendly Cooperation between China and Russia has been extended again. The 20-year strategic treaty, first signed in 2001, outlines peaceful relations, economic collaboration, and military cooperation. It was previously extended in February 2022.

During opening remarks, Putin called Xi a “dear friend” and said relations have reached an “unprecedentedly high level.” He noted that bilateral trade has increased more than 30 times over 25 years. Putin added that Russia remains a “reliable energy supplier” amid the Middle East crisis and invited Xi to visit Russia next year. Xi last visited in May 2025.

Xi told Putin that China-Russia relations reached this level due to “continuously deepened mutual political trust and strategic cooperation.” He described the current international situation as “complex and volatile, with unilateral hegemony running rampant.” As permanent UN Security Council members, Xi said, China and Russia should adopt a “long-term strategic view” to build “a more just and equitable global governance system.

Meanwhile, Putin arrived at the Great Hall of the People and was greeted by Xi on the red carpet. The two inspected Chinese troops as military bands played the Russian and Chinese national anthems. Dozens of children waved flags and cheered “Welcome!” in Mandarin. The leaders first held a 15-minute “narrow format meeting” for sensitive issues, followed by broader talks with delegations. Putin's significant visit to China comes days after the US President Donald Trump visits Beijing. Further, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will also meet Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.