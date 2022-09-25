Xi Jinping under house arrest? Here's what we know on rumours of coup in China

Online rumours about the potential of putting Chinese President Xi Jinping under house arrest are spreading. Social media articles claim that Xi Jinping has been placed under house arrest and has been demoted from his position as leader of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Official confirmation has not yet been given by the nation's state media or the Chinese Communist Party, which is in power.

Recently, Xi Jinping travelled to Uzbekistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, where he met with several other leaders of the state. Additionally, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time in person since border issues between India and China worsened relations in 2020.

There were several tweets about Xi's apparent home imprisonment. Some even claimed that there had already been a military takeover and that PLA vehicles were moving in Beijing's way.

“#PLA military vehicles heading to #Beijing on Sep 22. Starting from Huanlai County near Beijing & ending in Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province, the entire procession is as long as 80 KM. Meanwhile, rumour has it that #XiJinping was under arrest after #CCP seniors removed him as head of PLA (sic),” someone tweeted.

This video of military vehicles moving to #Beijing comes immediately after the grounding of 59% of the flights in the country and the jailings of senior officials. There’s a lot of smoke, which means there is a fire somewhere inside the #CCP. #China is unstable. https://t.co/hSUS3210GR September 24, 2022

Unverified reports about no commercial flights flying over Beijing today can also be found on Twitter. Some experts in China believe that aside from the social media discussion, there is still no indication of a coup. China specialist Aadil Brar suggested that Xi Jinping might be in quarantine after arriving from Uzbekistan, which would account for his absence from public affairs.

No flights are cancelled anywhere. Look at number of flights in and out of China. pic.twitter.com/zohASE623C September 24, 2022

The rumours of Xi Jinping's home arrest follow China's execution of two former ministers earlier this week. According to reports, the two ministers and four other officials who received life sentences are members of a political party.

Before a political gathering next month, where President Xi Jinping is anticipated to win a historic third term, China is conducting an anti-corruption drive.