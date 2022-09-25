Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Xi Jinping under house arrest? Here's what we know on rumours of coup in China

China sentenced two former ministers to death earlier this week, prompting speculation about Xi Jinping's house arrest.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 09:31 AM IST

Xi Jinping under house arrest? Here's what we know on rumours of coup in China
Xi Jinping under house arrest? Here's what we know on rumours of coup in China

Online rumours about the potential of putting Chinese President Xi Jinping under house arrest are spreading. Social media articles claim that Xi Jinping has been placed under house arrest and has been demoted from his position as leader of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Official confirmation has not yet been given by the nation's state media or the Chinese Communist Party, which is in power.

Recently, Xi Jinping travelled to Uzbekistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, where he met with several other leaders of the state. Additionally, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time in person since border issues between India and China worsened relations in 2020.

There were several tweets about Xi's apparent home imprisonment. Some even claimed that there had already been a military takeover and that PLA vehicles were moving in Beijing's way.

“#PLA military vehicles heading to #Beijing on Sep 22. Starting from Huanlai County near Beijing & ending in Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province, the entire procession is as long as 80 KM. Meanwhile, rumour has it that #XiJinping was under arrest after #CCP seniors removed him as head of PLA (sic),” someone tweeted.

Unverified reports about no commercial flights flying over Beijing today can also be found on Twitter. Some experts in China believe that aside from the social media discussion, there is still no indication of a coup. China specialist Aadil Brar suggested that Xi Jinping might be in quarantine after arriving from Uzbekistan, which would account for his absence from public affairs.

The rumours of Xi Jinping's home arrest follow China's execution of two former ministers earlier this week. According to reports, the two ministers and four other officials who received life sentences are members of a political party.

Before a political gathering next month, where President Xi Jinping is anticipated to win a historic third term, China is conducting an anti-corruption drive.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ONGC recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Legal Advisor posts at ongcindia.com, know salary, last date
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.