Xi Jinping's PLA Purge Widens: China removes General Zhao Zongqi who led Galwan and Doklam clashes against India

China removed General Zhao Zongqi headed Western Theatre Command PLA during 2017 Doklam standoff 2020 Galwan Valley clash India from country's top political advisory body reported Zhao authorised Galwan operation teach India lesson.

China has removed General Zhao Zongqi, who headed the Western Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) during the 2017 Doklam standoff and the 2020 Galwan Valley clash with India, from the country's top political advisory body.

Zhao was stripped of his Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) membership and relieved of two other posts on August 26. The decision was announced by state-run Xinhua and People's Daily without giving any reason or announcing an investigation. His removal has fuelled speculation that he is the latest senior figure caught in President Xi Jinping's widening purge of the PLA.

It is the PLA's Western Command that controls military operations across Tibet and Xinjiang and along much of China's border with India.

Xi's purge widens, CMC left with 2 members

Zhao's removal came as China removed two other senior generals, Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli, from the state Central Military Commission (CMC) on August 28 following investigations into suspected "serious violations of discipline and law", Reuters reported.

The move has left only two active members, including Xi Jinping, on a body that once had seven. Xi's anti-corruption campaign, launched in 2012, has seen scores of senior officers investigated or removed.

A February 2026 assessment by US think tank Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) found that 101 senior PLA officers had been dismissed or disappeared, affecting about 52% of China's military leadership.

The Doklam and Galwan commander

Zhao became the first commander of the reorganised Western Theatre Command in February 2016. He commanded the Western Theatre when Indian and Chinese troops confronted each other for 72 days at Doklam in 2017 after Chinese troops attempted to extend a road in territory claimed by China and Bhutan near the India-China-Bhutan trijunction.

He remained in charge when the eastern Ladakh standoff began in May 2020, which culminated in the deadly Galwan clash on June 15, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed. China officially acknowledged four PLA deaths, though later estimates suggested at least 38 Chinese soldiers died.

'Teach India a lesson' link

A US intelligence assessment, cited by US News & World Report and ANI in 2020, alleged that Zhao had authorised the Galwan operation to "teach India a lesson" and to show China would not appear weak before India and the US.

Zhao was considered responsible for China's handling of Doklam, as reported by India Today in 2017, but was retained in the Communist Party's Central Committee then. He was replaced as Western Theatre commander in December 2020 after reaching retirement age. His political removal nearly six years later marks a sharp reversal for a general who oversaw China's two most serious recent border confrontations with India.