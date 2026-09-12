Xi Jinping at BRICS Summit: China issues big message as US-Iran war rages

At the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on the ongoing Middle East war as PM Modi’s warm interactions with Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin also grabbed attention.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday used the BRICS Summit in New Delhi said that the Middle East war does not serve 'common interests', calling for a greater role for the grouping in resolving global conflicts. ''China is willing to work with fellow BRICS members to play due role in achieving peace and stability in the Middle East and the Gulf region, says President Xi Jinping in New Delhi. The war has caused serious losses to people across the region and does not serve the common interests of the international community,'' Xinhua reported, quoting Xi.

The Chinese President's remarks came against the backdrop of the ongoing US-Iran conflict, which has emerged as one of the major geopolitical issues. Apart from this, the BRICS Summit 2026 is also focusing on trade, investment, technology and greater representation of the Global South in the world. Interestingly, PM Modi also held separate meetings with the Russian President and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian as a part of intensive diplomatic engagements on Friday.

Xi Jinping is on a 2-day visit to India to attend the 18th edition of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi, marking his first trip to the neighbouring country in seven years.

The Chinese President Xi was welcomed by PM Narendra Modi at the Summit, and the Indian Prime Minister shared warm moments from the event on his social media handles. The pictures and clips also include Russian President Vladimir Putin, and PM Modi was seen greeting both leaders together, holding their hands, showcasing a warm display of camaraderie among the three leaders.

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The 18th edition of the BRICS Summit is being hosted by India on September 12-13 under its 2026 chairship, as the group enters its third decade. On Saturday, PM Modi welcomed BRICS leaders at Bharat Mandapam against the backdrop of the iconic Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu.