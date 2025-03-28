Chinese President Xin Jinping met Muhammad Yunus and expressed his willingness to work with Bangladesh and push China-Bangladesh cooperation to a new level and bring more benefits to the two peoples.

In a meeting with Bangladesh Interim government's chief adviser, Muhammad Yunus, Chinese President Xi Jinping assured Dhaka of full economic cooperation.

Confirming this, China's state-controlled news agency Xinhua reported that the CPC General Secretary expressed his willingness to work with Bangladesh and push China-Bangladesh cooperation to a new level and bring more benefits to the two peoples.

Xi Jinping also said that Beijing maintains a high degree of stability and continuity in its good neighbor and friendly policy toward Bangladesh.

Xin Jinping assures economic assistance

He assured Dhaka that China will continue to be a trustworthy neighbor, friend and partner of Bangladesh.

Yunus launched his four-day visit to China by attending the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference in Hainan after his arrival there on Wednesday. He arrived in Beijing on Thursday and was received at the airport by Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong.

In his meeting with the Chinese Executive Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on the sidelines of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference, Yunus sought Chinese support in various development projects, Bangladesh media reports said.

Muhammad Yunus asks to reduce interest rates

He also called for reducing the interest rates on Chinese loans to Bangladesh from three percent to 1-2 percent and sought a waiver of commitment fees on Chinese-funded projects in Bangladesh.

China is Bangladesh's fourth-largest lender after Japan, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, with total loans disbursed since 1975 coming to USD 7.5 billion, according to a report in the Daily Star newspaper of Bangladesh.

Yunus wants Chinese manufacturers in Bangladesh

In his meeting with Ding, Yunus sought Beijing's help in facilitating the relocation of the Chinese manufacturing industries, including ready-made garments, electric vehicles, light machinery, high-tech electronics, chip manufacturing and the solar panel industry.

On the sidelines of the forum, Yunus also met Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, who expressed Moscow's interest in exporting more wheat and fertiliser to Bangladesh.

"Russia would like to export more wheat and fertiliser to Bangladesh," he said.

Bangladesh wants Russian Nuclear Power Plant

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the operationalisation of the Russia-funded Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

Yunus also met former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, who is the Chairman of the Boao Forum, and sought support and advice for a smooth transition to democracy in Bangladesh.

"We want to start anew; we need your support and advice. We are having a great opportunity now." Yunus was quoted by the daily as saying.

(With inputs from PTI)