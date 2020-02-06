Wuhan Coronavirus Outbreak: Death toll mounts to 560, over 28,000 affected

Outside of mainland China, the Novel Coronavirus has spread to over 25 countries.

The death toll in the deadly coronavirus outbreak has now mounted to 560, while the number of infected rose to over 28,000 - the vast majority in China.

Health Commission authorities in the hardest-hit Hubei province reported 70 new deaths on Thursday.

Ten additional passengers aboard a cruise ship in Japan were on this day found infected with the Novel Coronavirus. This brings the total number of infected passengers aboard 'The Diamond Princess' cruise ship to 20, as ten cases had earlier been reported on Tuesday. The ship, which is docked in Japan, has been put under quarantine for 14 days.

The epidemic, which has spiralled into a global health emergency, is believed to have emerged in December from a market that sold wild game in Hubei's capital Wuhan.

Hu Lishan, an official in Wuhan, warned Wednesday that despite building a hospital from scratch and converting public buildings to accommodate thousands of extra patients, there was still a "severe" lack of beds in the region.

There was also a shortage of "equipment and materials," he told reporters, adding that officials were looking to convert other hotels and schools in the city into treatment centres.

Authorities in several other cities in China have placed restrictions on the number of people allowed to leave their homes. Close to 60 million people remain under lockdown, with three cities reporting over a thousand confirmed cases each.

The Philippines reported the first overseas death from the virus on Sunday while 176 cases have been reported from abroad so far.

India has reported three cases of the coronavirus. All three patients from Kerala recently returned from the affected Wuhan city.

