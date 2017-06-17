Wounded Vietnamese hostage rescued in the Philippines

Headlines

Meet IAS Radhika Jha, DU alumnus who once worked in Tata Group, cracked UPSC with AIR...

What’s keeping Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel from friends stay in shape at 54?

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: 10 inspirational quotes by Mahatma Gandhi to succeed in life

CBI arrests four for killing 2 Manipuri youths; govt to ensure maximum punishment: CM Biren Singh

Ileana D’Cruz shares adorable picture of son Koa Phoenix Dolan resting on her shoulder as he turns 2 months old

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IAS Radhika Jha, DU alumnus who once worked in Tata Group, cracked UPSC with AIR...

What’s keeping Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel from friends stay in shape at 54?

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: 10 inspirational quotes by Mahatma Gandhi to succeed in life

10 legendary lost cities of India

10 Bollywood movies set in Mughal era

PCOS diet: 10 foods to eat, avoid if you have Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Balochistan blast: Pakistan minister Sarfaraz Bugti blames India for suicide blast; toll rises to 60

Jawan Creates History: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan triumphs over his own Pathaan at global box office

BTS' Jungkook's solo album to be released by the end of 2023, BTS army buzzing with excitement

Ileana D’Cruz shares adorable picture of son Koa Phoenix Dolan resting on her shoulder as he turns 2 months old

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

Vivek Agnihotri calls Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Jawan ‘superficial’: ‘Woh action ke level par theek hai lekin…’

HomeWorld

World

Wounded Vietnamese hostage rescued in the Philippines

Hoang Vo, 28, was rescued by troops yesterday after an air strike and artillery fire on an Abu Sayyaf camp in the island of Basilan dispersed the kidnappers, regional military spokeswoman Captain Jo-Ann Petinglay said.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 17, 2017, 12:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Philippine troops have rescued a Vietnamese sailor held hostage for seven months by Islamist militants in the country's south, the military said today.

Hoang Vo, 28, was rescued by troops yesterday after an air strike and artillery fire on an Abu Sayyaf camp in the island of Basilan dispersed the kidnappers, regional military spokeswoman Captain Jo-Ann Petinglay said.

She said the sailor was being treated for an unspecified wound on his back.

There is no way to independently verify the military's account of the rescue.

The Abu Sayyaf network has been kidnapping foreigners and locals for years and holding them for ransom on its remote island strongholds in the southern Philippines.

Vo was seized last November along with five other Vietnamese crew members of a vessel that was boarded by the militants off Sibago island in the southern region of Mindanao.

A statement issued by the military's regional command based in the southern Philippine city of Zamboanga said Abu Sayyaf militants are holding a total of 26 hostages, including several foreigners, in Sulu and Basilan.

The Abu Sayyaf is known to behead its hostages unless ransom payments are made.

German national Jurgen Kantner, 70, was beheaded earlier this year after the kidnappers' demand for 30 million pesos (USD 600,000) was not met.

Last year, the Abu Sayyaf also beheaded two Canadian hostages.

The Abu Sayyaf, originally a loose network of militants formed in the 1990s with seed money from Osama bin Laden's Al-Qaeda network, has splintered into factions, with some continuing to engage in banditry and kidnappings.

One faction led by Isnilon Hapilon has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) group, with members among those holding parts of Marawi, the largely Catholic nation's most important Islamic city, where the government has launched air strikes and deployed artillery and ground forces against them.

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT grads whose business idea faced violent backlash but built Rs 8300 crore company

Hussain Zaidi admits his book Mumbai Avengers' adaptation Phantom could have been better: 'I wish makers ne...'

Fukrey 3 box office collection day 3: Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj-starrer comedy sees massive growth, earns Rs 11.67 crore

Women's Reservation Bill gets President's Murmu assent, becomes law

Meet IIT alumni, former MIT researcher who becomes 1st woman to lead an IIT

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE