Worst feared in 2021 if history repeats itself according to strange pattern theories - Here's why

There is a saying that history repeats itself. Looking at everything that has happened in 2020, it seems this saying is true. The coronavirus pandemic was the first major outbreak 100 years after the Spanish flu which took place in 1920. However, there is a bizarre theory floating around social media about events in from 1938 to 1941 that have an eerie connection to events from 2018 to 2020 so far. If the bizarre pattern is anything to go by, then 2021 could be a whole lot worse. Following are some events by which conspiracy theorists have joined the dots.

In 1938, France hosted the FIFA World Cup. Italy went on to win the tournament for the second time. However, the year after that, in 1939, Australia was ravaged by some of the worst bushfires in history. In the Black Friday Bushfire incidents on January 13, 1939, 71 people died and almost 2000 homes were gutted across states, primarily in New South Wales and Victoria. In 1940, the Tokyo Olympics was scheduled to be held but it was cancelled due to the outbreak of World War 2.Now, 80 years later, the events are more or less being played out in a similar way.

Eerily similar?

In 2018, France won the FIFA World Cup although the tournament was hosted in Russia. Apart from this slight misnomer (many people might argue that the common connection is France), the rest of the events are similar to events 80 years ago. In 2019, Australia was again ravaged by the bushfires which killed 34 people and decimated 6000 houses. Once again, New South Wales and Victoria bore the brunt and a state of emergency was declared.

In 2020, the Tokyo Olympics which was supposed to be held has now been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic to 2021. This is where the catch is. In 1941, Japan bombed Pearl Harbour and that brought the USA into the second World War. The Pacific Theatre of World War 2 saw the USA beating back Japan.

Now, in 2021, what will be the scenario? India and China are on the brink in escalating tensions along the LAC (Line of Actual Control). Tensions are flaring up all over the world with regards to China and the United States in a ‘trade war’. With elections due in November 2020 in the United States, it would be interesting to see how 2021 pans out, whether it will be for the worst or for the better.