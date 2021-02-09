Headlines

'Worst 90 seconds of my life': Porn star Stormy Daniels on sexual encounter with ex-president Trump

Daniels, an adult film star, was infamously paid USD 130,000 by Cohen before the 2016 election to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 09, 2021, 01:51 PM IST

Former President Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen has apologized to adult-film star Stormy Daniels for the pain he says he caused her while working for Trump.

"Both of our stories will be forever linked with Donald Trump, but also with one another," Cohen said to Daniels on a new episode of his podcast "Mea Culpa" according to The Associated Press. "Thanks for giving me a second chance," he said.

Daniels, an adult film star, was infamously paid USD 130,000 by Cohen before the 2016 election to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump. Despite it bringing her major financial success and fame, Daniels said she regrets her links with Trump, and added that if she could make everything go back to the way it was before, "I would absolutely do that."

Daniels stressed in the interview that she did not feel "physically threatened" by Trump, but that she did not want to sleep with him because he made her "very uncomfortable."

The hourlong interview also includes graphic descriptions of Daniels' 2006 sexual encounter with Trump. She called the alleged sexual encounter "the worst 90 seconds of my life, for sure, because it just made me hate myself."

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has sued Trump for defamation after he denied her allegations and the hush-money scheme. The lawsuit is among a minefield of legal issues Trump faces after leaving the White House, including state investigations in New York of his business dealings, reported the Daily Mail.

She told Cohen, "I've already lost everything, so I'm taking it all the way."

The fling with Daniels allegedly took place a few months after former First Lady Melania Trump gave birth to Barron, Trump's youngest son, reported Daily News.

Federal prosecutors charged Trump's former personal attorney Cohen with skirting campaign contribution rules by arranging the hush-money payment to Daniels and a similar payment to Playboy model Karen McDougal.

He pleaded guilty to those counts - as well as lying to Congress and tax evasion - and was sentenced to three years in federal prison.

