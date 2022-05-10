'Worried' US President Biden says Russian President Putin 'does not have way out' of Ukraine war

File Photo

US President Joe Biden, on Monday, expressed his worry about Russian President Vladimir Putin and said that he does not have a way out of the Ukraine war. Biden also said that he was trying to figure out what to do about that.

While speaking at a political fundraiser in Washington, President Biden said that President Putin had mistakenly believed the invasion of Ukraine would break up NATO and break up the European Union.

Instead, the United States and many European countries have rallied to Ukraine's side.

Russia's assault on Kyiv was beaten back in March by strong Ukrainian resistance. Russia, which calls the invasion "a special military operation," poured more troops into Ukraine for a huge offensive last month in the eastern part of the country but its gains have been slow.

Biden said Putin is a very calculating man and the problem he worries about now is that the Russian leader "doesn't have a way out right now, and I'm trying to figure out what we do about that."