World’s oldest picture of a 'ghost' discovered in the UK

Did Sara Ali Khan take a sly dig at Janhvi Kapoor by asking people to read more books on Auschwitz? Reddit thinks so

MS Dhoni singing Salaam-E-Ishq with friends in old viral video takes internet by storm; fans call him 'Arijit Singh'

Apple iPhone 14 Pro cheaper than Apple iPhone 13 in Flipkart sale, gets Rs 53000 off ahead of iPhone 15 launch

Court directs makers of Rajinikanth's Jailer not to show killer wearing RCB jersey in film following IPL team's lawsuit

Tripta Tyagi case: Boy who got slapped by classmates going through acute mental turmoil; teacher claims innocence

Did Sara Ali Khan take a sly dig at Janhvi Kapoor by asking people to read more books on Auschwitz? Reddit thinks so

MS Dhoni singing Salaam-E-Ishq with friends in old viral video takes internet by storm; fans call him 'Arijit Singh'

Apple iPhone 14 Pro cheaper than Apple iPhone 13 in Flipkart sale, gets Rs 53000 off ahead of iPhone 15 launch

5 new products launched by Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani

7 must-watch Bollywood films on National Sports Day 2023

7 worst Bollywood remakes ever made

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Beyond Chandrayaan-3: A look at ISRO's upcoming grand space missions to Sun, Mars and beyond

G20 Summit: Schools, Malls, Banks Closed; Know Restrictions From Sep 8-10 In Delhi

Big Announcement! Shah Rukh Khan finally announces the release date of Jawan trailer, know here

Did Sara Ali Khan take a sly dig at Janhvi Kapoor by asking people to read more books on Auschwitz? Reddit thinks so

Court directs makers of Rajinikanth's Jailer not to show killer wearing RCB jersey in film following IPL team's lawsuit

Oscar-winner lyricist Chandrabose is surprised with 'only a handful of people' congratulating him for National Award win

World

World's oldest picture of a 'ghost' discovered in the UK

The picture shows a man's ghost having his wrists tied by a rope and getting escorted by a woman pulling the rope.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2021, 05:42 PM IST

The world’s ancient picture of a spirit was found in the British Museum on Saturday, October 17, 2021. The illustration was discovered on an old tablet from Babylonia, which was built around 3,500 years ago.

A man's ghost having his wrists tied by a rope and getting escorted by a woman pulling the rope is depicted in the picture. It is claimed to be a method to remove undesirable spirits by recognizing what pulled them back to life, which is symbolized here as a ghost looking for a companion.

The tablet was probably an exorcist's handbook to getting rid of unwelcome spirits, according to Dr. Irving Finkel, Middle Eastern department caretaker at the British Museum. According to the claim, half of the tablet is absent, and the other half is big enough to fit inside the palm of a human hand. On the other side of the tablet, there are directions about what to do if a ghost pursues a person, which include constructing sculptures of a man and woman.

Researchers from the University of North Carolina said two years ago that they had uncovered data indicating the legitimacy of the Babylonian Conquest of Jerusalem in 587/586 BCE, including arrowheads, Iron Age potsherds, and gems.

Researchers excavated a part of Jerusalem's city wall that was destroyed by the Babylonians during that war in July, as well as multiple items that provide an insight into ordinary routine in Jerusalem when the wall was still there, such as pots and pans bits.

