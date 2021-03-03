Trending#

World Wildlife Day 2021: History, importance and theme of this year

This year, the UN has announced the theme “Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet.”


Updated: Mar 3, 2021, 01:06 PM IST

Today, the world is celebrating World Wildlife Day. In 2013, the United Nations General Assembly at its 68th session proclaimed March 3 as UN World Wildlife Day and since 2013, people from all across the world celebrate it to create awareness about wildlife. This day has become one of the most important global annual events dedicated to wildlife.

This year, the UN has announced the theme “Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet.”

On World Wild Life Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi salutes all those working towards wildlife protection. He said, be it lions, tigers, and leopards, India is seeing a steady rise in the populations of various animals.

Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar took to Twitter and wrote,

India's renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture at Puri Beach in Odisha to do the same.

World Wildlife Day is an opportunity to celebrate the many beautiful and varied forms of wild fauna and flora and to raise awareness of the multitude of benefits that their conservation provides to people. 