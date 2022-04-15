'World War III has begun': Russian State TV anchor's CHILLING statement after sinking of Moskva

Russia-Ukraine War, Russian TV, russian tv anchor, Olga Skabeyeva, Russia 1, Channel One, Russia war, World War III

A day after Moscow suffered a stinging symbolic defeat with the loss of the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, Russia's Defense Ministry promised Friday to ramp up missile attacks in Kyiv.

In addition to this, Russian state television has declared that World War III has already started after the sinking of its naval vessel Moskva. Ukraine had claimed the credit for destroying the flagship vessel as President Zelenskyy, without mentioning Moskva, said "those who showed that Russian warships can sail away, even if it's to the bottom of the sea" while listing the ways Ukraine has defended against the onslaught.

The sinking of the Russian ship has now led to the meltdown of the Kremlin's main propaganda mouthpiece Russia 1. Presenter Olga Skabeyeva made a chilling statement and said "what it's escalated into can safely be called World War III" and insisted "that's entirely for sure."

According to a report in Metro, Skabeyeva further said, "Now we're definitely fighting against Nato infrastructure, if not Nato itself. We need to recognise that."

The clip of the show is currently going viral on social media.

Watch the video here.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's defence ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said on Friday that for, the first time since the start of its invasion, Russia used long-range bombers to attack the besieged port city of Mariupol.

Motuzyanyk said Russia was concentrating its efforts on seizing the cities of Rubizhne, Popasna, and Mariupol.