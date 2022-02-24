World War 3 trends as explosions heard across Ukraine during tussle with Russia

Russia's declaration of war on Ukraine has prompted everyone to think whether we are heading for a World War- III. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the operation early Thursday, following which explosions were being heard across Ukraine.

Such stories have raised concerns among netizens who are sharing their concern on the rapid unfolding of events. People from all over the world are condemning Moscow's move on the neighbouring country. Even as the world is yet to fully recover from the more than 2-years-long Covid-19 pandemic, Russia has triggered the mega crisis in Ukraine.

i’m 25 years old and i’ve lived through 3 recessions, a pandemic and now apparently a world war. — dunwell (@crlb__) February 24, 2022

And the worry among citizens all over the world is clear from the fact that 'World War 3' and 'WWIII' were among the top trending hashtags on Twitter. One Twitter user wrote, "I'm 25 years old and I've lived through 3 recessions, a pandemic and now apparently a world war."

Read | Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE: Is World War III imminent?

Another user wrote, "A pandemic and World War 3, I cannot believe it." Someone shared the feelings by writing, "Surviving a global pandemic just to witness World War 3 ain't it." But all this doesn't seem to affect Russian President Vladimir Putin who has pushed the world to the brink of a war.

Surviving a global pandemic just to witness World War 3 ain't it — skechers gurl (@SassyStarke) February 24, 2022

People are seriously concerned about Russia's attack on Ukraine. Meanwhile, Putin has also warned other nations not to interfere with the Russian action as it would result in 'consequences they have never seen'. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees to recognise two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, Luhansk and Donetsk as 'independent'.