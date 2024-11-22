As the conflict continues to escalate, the world watches closely, with the involvement of global powers making the situation even more critical

Valery Zaluzhny, the former Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine, has stated that the Third World War has already begun, with direct involvement from major powers like Russia and the United States in the ongoing Ukraine war. Zaluzhny claimed that global tensions have reached new heights, with countries like North Korea, Iran, and potentially China becoming involved in the conflict.

Speaking at an event, Zaluzhny explained, “In 2024, we can absolutely believe that the Third World War has begun.” He pointed out the presence of North Korean soldiers in Ukraine and the use of Iranian drones targeting civilians as signs of the war's broader international implications. “Ukraine is no longer facing Russia alone; soldiers from North Korea are now involved,” he said.

Zaluzhny also criticised the use of Iranian drones, known as ‘Shahedis,’ which have been targeting civilians in Ukraine with little shame. He suggested that Ukraine is facing a global struggle, not just a regional one. Despite the challenges, he remains hopeful that the war could end within Ukraine’s borders, though he expressed frustration with international partners’ lack of understanding and support.

In another development, Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to Ukraine’s use of US and British missiles by launching a new intermediate-range ballistic missile, claiming it could not be stopped by US air defence systems. The missile, named Oreshnik, is capable of reaching targets at speeds ten times the speed of sound. Putin warned that it could be used against any country supporting Ukraine's missile attacks on Russia.

