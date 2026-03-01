'World War 3 before GTA 6': Hilarious memes flood internet amid growing conflict in Middle East

While the growing conflict in the Middle East is a point of concern for millions living in the region, the internet is also filled with thousands of hilarious memes on the current geopolitical situation in the Gulf.

Amid the intensifying conflict in the Middle East after Israel and the US launched a joint operation against Iran on Saturday, killing their Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a section of social media users are busy sharing hilarious posts, which include memes, satire, and dark humour, reacting to major incidents.

On one hand, a few people are trying to cope with these anxious times, on the other hand, a major section is also questioning humour with human suffering. Meanwhile, take a look at some of these posts shared in connection with the current geopolitical situation in the region.

- Modi met Netanyahu

- Netanyahu killed Khamenei

- West Bengal Elections are coming.



Kuch samajh aaraha hai doston pic.twitter.com/9qVjF93rmO — rae (@ChillamChilli) March 1, 2026

Crazy to think that I'm more safe in Jammu and Kashmir, a few meters away from LOC, than someone sitting in 5 Star Hotels in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/3FFXE4jaCt — Selfless(@SelflessCricket) February 28, 2026

Islye bade buzurg bolte thei ki makan lo flat nahi pic.twitter.com/61rlueuLZj — Squint Neon (@SquintNeon) February 28, 2026

Indian Twitter going from war experts to cricket experts for the India vs West Indies match.pic.twitter.com/BIa2AIN20W — isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) March 1, 2026

Never leaving this app pic.twitter.com/1TC9XIIRW8 — Hughie Campbell (@Butcher_008) March 1, 2026

Moved to Dubai for a tax shelter…

now in a bomb shelter pic.twitter.com/Mx6AuRVJWK — Hinduism_and_Science (@Hinduism_sci) February 28, 2026

The stock market waiting to open on Monday pic.twitter.com/DMKeyqzYqM — Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) February 28, 2026

All the countries where Dhurandhar was banned are now under attack. Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar. — microaggression (@mutton2pyaza) February 28, 2026

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump issued a fresh warning to Iran, saying that Tehran must not take such a step, otherwise it will result in a strong attack with a 'force which they have never seen before'. Taking to his Truth Social account, Trump said, ''Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before. They better not do that, however, because if they do, we will hit them with a force that has never been seen before.''