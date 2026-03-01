Iran likely to boycott FIFA World Cup in USA after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death
Elnaaz Norouzi calls Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death 'most unbelievable news': 'God is great'
PM Modi to chair CCS meeting tonight amid growing Middle East conflict
The Kerala Story 2 screenings cancelled in Kerala amid widespread protests, film's posters tore and burnt outside theatres
'World War 3 before GTA 6': Hilarious memes flood internet amid growing conflict in Middle East
Esha Gupta shares update after being stuck in Abu Dhabi amid US, Israel attacks on Iran: 'Times are scary, very tough'
'Causing distress to people I care about': Shoaib Malik breaks silence on rumours of third marriage
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government to launch Pink Mobility Card scheme for women
IDF releases first footage of strikes in Iran that killed Ayatollah Khamenei in Tehran | WATCH
MS Dhoni once wanted just Rs 30 lakh and leave peacefully in Ranchi - 'enough to buy a house and car'; destiny had other plans
WORLD
While the growing conflict in the Middle East is a point of concern for millions living in the region, the internet is also filled with thousands of hilarious memes on the current geopolitical situation in the Gulf.
Amid the intensifying conflict in the Middle East after Israel and the US launched a joint operation against Iran on Saturday, killing their Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a section of social media users are busy sharing hilarious posts, which include memes, satire, and dark humour, reacting to major incidents.
On one hand, a few people are trying to cope with these anxious times, on the other hand, a major section is also questioning humour with human suffering. Meanwhile, take a look at some of these posts shared in connection with the current geopolitical situation in the region.
HBD Stalin , HBD Nitish Kumar, Semiconductor , Vanakkam Puducherry! https://t.co/r6FZdldywi pic.twitter.com/SDhGKOi5AN— Ritik (@ThenNowForeve) March 1, 2026
- Modi met Netanyahu— rae (@ChillamChilli) March 1, 2026
- Netanyahu killed Khamenei
- West Bengal Elections are coming.
Kuch samajh aaraha hai doston pic.twitter.com/9qVjF93rmO
.....#Khamenei #iranvsisrael pic.twitter.com/sx5wL87eX6— Pushpraj sharma (@RealPushprajX) March 1, 2026
Crazy to think that I'm more safe in Jammu and Kashmir, a few meters away from LOC, than someone sitting in 5 Star Hotels in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/3FFXE4jaCt— Selfless(@SelflessCricket) February 28, 2026
Islye bade buzurg bolte thei ki makan lo flat nahi pic.twitter.com/61rlueuLZj— Squint Neon (@SquintNeon) February 28, 2026
Indian Twitter going from war experts to cricket experts for the India vs West Indies match.pic.twitter.com/BIa2AIN20W— isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) March 1, 2026
Dubai evacuation pic.twitter.com/G9WCRnsfbc— Russian Market (@runews) February 28, 2026
S Jaishankar sahab since yesterday night #Iran #خامنئي #Khamenei pic.twitter.com/QqCu69nTua— Chota Don (@choga_don) March 1, 2026
Never leaving this app pic.twitter.com/1TC9XIIRW8— Hughie Campbell (@Butcher_008) March 1, 2026
Moved to Dubai for a tax shelter…— Hinduism_and_Science (@Hinduism_sci) February 28, 2026
now in a bomb shelter pic.twitter.com/Mx6AuRVJWK
The stock market waiting to open on Monday pic.twitter.com/DMKeyqzYqM— Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) February 28, 2026
https://t.co/4sfKAPmqKJ pic.twitter.com/vtT0vPj0Mv— Tweet Chor (@Pagal_aurat) March 1, 2026
All the countries where Dhurandhar was banned are now under attack. Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar.— microaggression (@mutton2pyaza) February 28, 2026
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump issued a fresh warning to Iran, saying that Tehran must not take such a step, otherwise it will result in a strong attack with a 'force which they have never seen before'. Taking to his Truth Social account, Trump said, ''Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before. They better not do that, however, because if they do, we will hit them with a force that has never been seen before.''