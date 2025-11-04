World to witness ‘baby bust’ as 97% of countries with lowest fertility rates by 2100, researchers warn of economic challenges

A new study has revealed that the world will soon witness a very low fertility rate. It suggests that by 2100 over 97% of countries will have fertility rates below the required percentage. Researchers have warned governments over economic challenges.

A new study has revealed that the world will soon witness a very low fertility rate. However, fertility rates in various low-income countries will comparably be high, like in Western countries and Eastern sub-Saharan Africa. The study published in The Lancet called the new pattern “demographically divided world” with massive consequences for economies and societies across the globe.

The information, collated by the researchers from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, suggests that in the coming years, deaths will surpass births leading to massive population decline.

“We are facing staggering social change through the 21st century,” said senior author Professor Stein Emil Vollset from IHME. “The world will be simultaneously tackling a ‘baby boom’ in some countries and a ‘baby bust’ in others. As most of the world contends with the serious challenges to the economic growth of a shrinking workforce and how to care for and pay for aging populations, many of the most resource-limited countries in sub-Saharan Africa will be grappling with how to support the youngest, fastest-growing population on the planet in some of the most politically and economically unstable, heat-stressed, and health system-strained places on earth.”

Researchers say that countries require a total fertility rate (TFR) of 2.1 children per person to maintain long-term generational replacement of the population. The TFR of a population refers to the average number of children that a female gives birth to over a lifetime, based on childbearing at current fertility rates throughout the reproductive years.

What are some of the facts given in the study?

-The study suggests that by 2100 over 97% of countries will have fertility rates below the percentage required to sustain population size over time.

-By 2050, 155 of 204 (76%) countries will be below the replacement level of fertility, estimated to further rise to 198 of 204 (97%) by 2100.

-The global TFR has reduced to less than half over the past 70 years, from five children per female in 1950 to 2.2 children in 2021. While almost half of the world, 110 of 204 countries are below the population replacement level of 2.1 births per female in 2021.

- This is adverse for countries like South Korea and Serbia where the rate is less than 1.1 child for each female.

- In Chad, the TFR of seven births is the highest in the world.

- The TFR of sub-Saharan Africa is double the global average, at four children per female in 2021.

That is to say, populations will decline if low fertility is not corrected by ethical and effective immigration. The governments must adopt policies that support parents. The researchers warn them to prepare themselves for threats to the economy, health, the environment, and geopolitics.

What are the challenges?

This will pose big challenges to economic growth for many middle- and high-income countries with a declining workforce and a huge burden on the health and social security systems of an aging population.

“These future trends in fertility rates and livebirths will completely reconfigure the global economy and the international balance of power and will necessitate reorganising societies. Global recognition of the challenges around migration and global aid networks are going to be all the more critical when there is fierce competition for migrants to sustain economic growth and as sub-Saharan Africa’s baby boom continues apace.”