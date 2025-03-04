During the high season, many locals visit, but it remains a peaceful alternative to crowded tourist beaches

As summer 2025 approaches, many travellers will be looking for the perfect beach getaway. While famous beaches get crowded, some hidden gems in Europe remain peaceful. One such place is Playa de Gulpiyuri, a unique and secluded beach in northern Spain.

Despite being the world’s smallest beach, Playa de Gulpiyuri remains largely unknown outside of Spain. Located in the Principality of Asturias, this beach is not by the open sea but is instead enclosed by limestone cliffs. It is a flooded sinkhole, formed over thousands of years by the powerful erosion of the Cantabrian Sea. Hidden underground tunnels allow seawater to flow in, creating small waves in the cove.

At just 40 meters (131 feet) long, Playa de Gulpiyuri is less than half the size of a football field. During the high season, many locals visit, but it remains a peaceful alternative to crowded tourist beaches. The water is shallow and slightly warmer than the Atlantic, making it perfect for wading or a quick dip.

Playa de Gulpiyuri is protected and frequently ranked among the best beaches in the region. Visitors praise its beauty and tranquility, with one traveler calling it “a present from Mother Nature.”

Although isolated, the beach is easy to reach. The nearest village, Naves, is just six kilometers away.

For those seeking a unique and peaceful beach experience, Playa de Gulpiyuri offers a magical escape from the usual summer crowds.