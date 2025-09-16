Add DNA as a Preferred Source
World’s tallest sunflower is over 35 feet in height, is tribute to Ukraine amid Russia war, its in…, was grown by…

On Wednesday, Guinness World Records confirmed that Clover had reached 35 feet (11 metres), making it the tallest sunflower ever recorded.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 10:47 AM IST

World’s tallest sunflower is over 35 feet in height, is tribute to Ukraine amid Russia war, its in…, was grown by…
Ukrainian immigrant Alex Babich has planted Clover, the tallest sunflower in the world, in his property in Indiana as a tribute to his homeland, according to the Associated Press. Babich thinks his backyard would inspire "people in the right places" and bring a stop to the continuing Russo-Ukrainian War, as the sunflower is Ukraine's national flower and represents peace and solidarity.

On Wednesday, Guinness World Records confirmed that Clover had reached 35 feet (11 metres), making it the tallest sunflower ever recorded.

Babich, 47, moved to the US after the Chernobyl disaster in 1991. He has been growing sunflowers for more than seven years and said it took “many years of trial and error” to achieve the record.

Babich said that after "trial and error over the years," he was able to cultivate the tallest sunflower in the world, which stands at 35 feet.  Someday, I shall pass away, but the legends around this flower will endure. According to the Associated Press, Alex Babich stated, "My kids will be telling this story to the grandkids."

The sunflower, which is Ukraine's national flower, represents harmony and peace. Having said that, Babich continued, "We just pray that the war will end, that the killing will stop," referring to the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian conflict, which started in February 2014.

“We just hope this inspires some people in the right places. It’s been long enough,” he concluded.

As per the outlet, Alex Babich's 10-year-old son would frequently lay four-leaf clovers on the sunflower's leaves for good luck, which is why the Indiana sunflower was given the name Clover.

 Eighty-five people flocked to Babich's property in Indiana on the day that Guinness World Records recorded the sunflower's height. Among those were Icy D. Eagle, the mascot of the Fort Wayne Komets minor league ice hockey team, and gardeners from the Allen County Department of Weights and Measures. A documentary called Bloom will feature Alex Babich's sunflower.

 

 

