World

World

World's richest man Elon Musk offers THIS amount to people for supporting first...

Elon Musk's PAC offers a certain amount for petition referrals supporting the First and Second Amendments ahead of the 2024 election.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 04:07 PM IST

World's richest man Elon Musk offers THIS amount to people for supporting first...
Elon Musk with former President Donald Trump
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, is offering $47 to each registered voter who refers others to sign a petition supporting the First and Second Amendments. This initiative comes from Musk’s political action committee (PAC) called "Elon’s America." The goal is to gather one million signatures from voters in key swing states, including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, and North Carolina, by the October 21 deadline.

Petition to support Constitutional Rights
The petition itself focuses on protecting two key constitutional rights: free speech and the right to bear arms. It includes a simple pledge: "By signing below, I am pledging my support for the First and Second Amendments." In addition to signing, participants can earn $47 for each registered voter they refer who also signs the petition.

At a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Musk stressed the significance of the upcoming presidential election. He endorsed Donald Trump, calling him the only candidate capable of saving American democracy. Wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, Musk declared, “This will be the last election if Trump doesn’t win.”

While federal law prohibits paying individuals to register to vote or vote in federal elections, paying for petition signatures is allowed. Musk's campaign is using this loophole to advance his cause.

Musk's involvement in politics may extend further, as Trump has stated he would appoint Musk to a government efficiency commission if he wins the presidency in 2024. The event where Musk spoke held additional weight, taking place at the site of a previous shooting incident, underscoring the political and symbolic significance of the rally. Musk also took the opportunity to criticize Democrats, specifically pointing out a recent proposal in California to ban voter ID requirements as an infringement on constitutional rights.

