Elon Musk donates massive amount to Donald Trump's campaign becoming the biggest political donor, securing an advisory role, and raising conflict of interest concerns.

Elon Musk, the world’s richest person and CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, has emerged as the largest political donor in the U.S., contributing at least USD 270 million which is Rs 2,241 crore, to support Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, according to recent federal filings. This makes Musk the biggest single political donor since 2010, surpassing all previous records, according to data from OpenSecrets, a nonprofit organization.

Musk’s financial contributions were channeled into various campaign activities, including door-to-door campaigning and rally support. He also established America PAC, a political action committee, through which he donated USD 238 million to boost Trump’s chances of winning. Additionally, Musk gave USD 20 million to the RBG PAC, a group that worked to reshape Trump’s public image on sensitive issues like abortion through targeted advertisements.

Reports suggest Musk’s massive support has secured him a key advisory role in the incoming administration. Trump has announced Musk as the head of the newly formed "Department of Government Efficiency," a role focused on cutting federal spending. Musk, along with biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, has pledged to deliver billions of dollars in cost reductions.

However, Musk’s involvement has raised ethical concerns. His businesses, including SpaceX and Tesla, frequently interact with U.S. and international governments, sparking debates over potential conflicts of interest.

In addition to Musk, Trump has appointed others from Musk’s circle to prominent positions. Billionaire astronaut Jared Isaacman, who has collaborated with SpaceX, is set to lead NASA. Investor David Sacks has been named the "AI and crypto czar," further highlighting Musk’s influence on the administration.

