World's oldest man Juan Vicente Pérez shares secret to a long life

Photo: Guinness World Records

Guinness World Records has officially confirmed Juan Vicente Pérez, from Venezuela, as the world’s oldest person living (male) at 112 years.

He is set to celebrate his 113th birthday on May 27. Born in El Cobre, Táchira (Venezuela) on 27 May 1909, Juan was the ninth child of 10 to Eutiquio del Rosario Pérez Mora and Edelmira Mora.

Juan shares secret to long life

The world’s oldest man has also shared a secret to a long life. His secret for a long life is to "work hard, rest on holidays, go to bed early, drink a glass of aguardiente (liquor) every day, love God, and always carry him in your heart."

As a man of faith, Juan Vicente prays at least twice a day as part of his daily routine. Juan received the title of world's oldest living man after Spain's Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia passed away on January 18, 2022, at 112 years and 341 days.

Juan’s life

Juan Vicente married Ediofina del Rosario García and they were together for 60 years until she passed away in 1997. The couple formed a beautiful family of eleven children - six sons and five daughters

Juan Vicente has exceptional health and memory. He remembers his childhood, marriage, the name of his siblings, children and grandchildren. His 100th birthday celebration was very significant for him, as he was able to enjoy the company of all his sons and many great-grandchildren.

He wants to be remembered as a hard-working man, faithful to his wife and his religion.

