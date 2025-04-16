Donald Trump denounced the university's hiring practices, labelling them as "woke" and "Radical Left. " He called the university a 'joke' and added that it should not be considered on any list of the 'World's Great Universities or Colleges."

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticised Harvard University, denouncing its hiring practices as "woke" and "Radical Left." He went on to call the institution a "joke" and added that the university should not be considered on any list of the "World's Great Universities or Colleges." He further condemned the university for hiring two former mayors, Bill de Blasio of New York and Lori Lightfoot of Chicago, to teach municipal management and government, calling them among the "worst and most incompetent" leaders.

He went on to denounce the university's hiring practices, labelling them as "woke" and "Radical Left. " He called the university a 'joke' and added that it should not be considered on any list of the 'World's Great Universities or Colleges."

Sharing a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Everyone knows that Harvard has lost its way. They hired, from New York (Bill D) and Chicago (Lori L), at ridiculously high salaries/fees, two of the worst and most incompetent mayors in the history of our country, to teach municipal management and government. These two Radical Left fools left behind two cities that will take years to recover from their incompetence and evil."

"Harvard has been hiring almost all woke, Radical Left, idiots and birdbrains who are only capable of teaching failure to students and so-called future leaders. Look just to the recent past at their plagiarising President, who so greatly embarrassed Harvard before the United States Congress... Harvard can no longer be considered even a decent place of learning, and should not be considered on any list of the World's Great Universities or Colleges. Harvard is a joke, teaches Hate and stupidity, and should no longer receive federal funds. Thank you for your attention to this matter."

A day earlier, Fox News reported that the Trump administration's Joint Task Force to Combat Antisemitism is freezing more than USD 2 billion in multi-year grants and contracts to Harvard University in Massachusetts. The decision came after the Harvard University president issued a statement saying the school would not follow the administration's demands regarding antisemitism.

The task force said, "Harvard's statement today reinforces the troubling entitlement mindset that is endemic in our nation's most prestigious universities and colleges - that federal investment does not come with the responsibility to uphold civil rights laws." Earlier this month, a federal antisemitism task force announced a review of Harvard's federal grants and contracts, worth nearly USD 9 billion.

The Trump administration has vowed to be more aggressive in ending antisemitism on campuses in the US after saying that former US President Joe Biden did not hold universities accountable for their violent protests. The Trump administration also plans to detain and deport foreign students who were part of or orchestrated anti-Israel protests at universities in the US.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI.)