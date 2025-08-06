Twitter
World’s most powerful battery switched on, can power one million homes, it is built by...

The battery will provide 850 megawatts, which will be enough to supply power to over one million homes once it's operational and starts running at full capacity.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 04:53 PM IST

World’s most powerful battery switched on, can power one million homes, it is built by...

The Waratah Super Battery, one of the world's most powerful batteries, has been turned on in New South Wales. Located at the site of the old Munmorah coal-fired power station on the Central Coast, it is now running at half its capacity, giving 370 megawatts of power. 

The battery will provide 850 megawatts, which will be enough to supply power to over one million homes once it's operational and starts running at full capacity. It holds over 3,500 containers filled with batteries and is roughly the size of eight AFL football fields. It takes about 30 minutes to walk around it. 

Nick Carter, CEO of Akaysha Energy, explains that the battery is meant to act as a shock absorber for the electricity network, and its main function is to protect the grid in the case of trouble. "The main function of the battery is to really protect the network in case of an outage or a transmission line falling down or a power station tripping off," Mr Carter said.

While still in testing, the battery proved its worth by giving extra power during a hot summer day when NSW was short on power. 

EnergyCo’s Andrew Kingsmill said the battery could help cut electricity prices by bringing more low-cost energy into the grid.  

"The battery will allow more low-cost energy from across NSW to come into the grid, Andrew Kingsmill said.''

Once it's fully operational, the Waratah Super Battery could charge up to 46 million smartphones within an hour.

"As we see coal-fired power stations come out of the system, the battery is able to play a number of roles — it can provide storage and also help to stabilise the grid, Kingsmill added.''

Anna Freeman, Clean Energy Council acting chief policy and impact officer, has called this an important milestone. "Big batteries such as the Waratah Super Battery are essential infrastructure needed to deliver energy security to the NSW grid and the rest of the National Electricity Market as coal-fired power stations retire," Freeman said.

Also read: 'Not going to call Trump, will call PM Modi': Brazil's president's BIG statement amid Donald Trump's tariff threats

 

