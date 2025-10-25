World’s most polluted cities: THIS Pakistani city ranks among top, Delhi also on list, check here

Several prominent cities in the world are grappling with alarming levels of pollution, posing a serious threat to public health. Let's take a look at some of the most polluted cities in the world.

Most polluted cities in world

1. Delhi: One of the top three most polluted cities in India and in the world, Delhi's air quality continues to turn unhealthy to very unhealthy. Especially, with Diwali and stubble burning during the month of October-November, the AQI deteriorates every year, posing serious challenges to the residents. Despite the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), residents continue to suffer from respiratory issues.

2. Beijing: Beijing ranks second in the IQAir list with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 180, indicating "unhealthy" air. The primary reasons are the vehicular emissions and industrial pollutants, which make it hard to breathe. In 2024, the annual average PM2.5 concentration in the Chinese capital was 30.9 micrograms per cubic meter, six times higher than the WHO's guideline of 5 micrograms per cubic meter.

3. Kolkata: The sheer volume of old vehicles, combined with industrial pollution, continues to make the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Kolkata worse. In October, its AQI stood at 179. Post Diwali, the city has reported an increase in AQI.

4. Lahore: Pakistan's Lahore is consistently among the top polluted cities in the world. According to IQAir, Lahore's AQI is 176. Every winter, a persistent smoke envelopes the skies, with vehicular emission, industrial pollutants, and crop residue making the situation worse.

5. Dhaka: Dhaka is also among the top 10 most polluted cities in the world, with a recorded AQI at 157. The city's average PM2.5 concentration throughout 2024 was 70 µg/m³, 14 times higher than the WHO's guideline of 5 µg/m³.