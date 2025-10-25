World’s most polluted cities: THIS Pakistani city ranks among top, Delhi also on list, check here

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Jassi weds Jassi trailer: Ranvir Shorey, Sikandar Kher lead Shakespeare-inspired 'comedy of errors' netizens call it 'perfect throwback' to Khosla Ka Ghosla era

'We will see how...': Shubman Gill breaks silence on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's future after Australia ODIs

AGGRESSIVE warning of Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif to Afghanistan amid peace talks: 'If dialogue fails, no choice...open conflict...'

Mid-air scare as Air India's Nagpur to Delhi flight returns due to...

Satish Shah death: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor's LAST selfie will leave you shocked, he was flauting..., director Vivek Sharma recalls their last chat

Women's World Cup 2025: Australia secure top spot, line up blockbuster semifinal against India after dominant win over South Africa

Sydney masterclass! Rohit Sharma's century no. 33 sees him surpass Virat Kohli, equals Sachin Tendulkar's ODI feat

Putin's aide makes BIG statement amid Trump's sanctions against Russia: 'Moscow really wants not just a ceasefire...'

Actor Satish Shah dies at 74, PM Modi says 'Will be remembered as true legend...'

Not Delhi, THIS is now world's most polluted city, has 'hazardous' AQI of...

Jassi weds Jassi trailer: Ranvir Shorey, Sikandar Kher lead Shakespeare-inspired 'comedy of errors' netizens call it 'perfect throwback' to Khosla Ka Ghosla era

Jassi weds Jassi trailer: Ranvir Shorey, Sikandar Kher lead 'comedy of errors'

'We will see how...': Shubman Gill breaks silence on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s future after Australia ODIs

Shubman Gill breaks silence on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s future after AUS ODIs

AGGRESSIVE warning of Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif to Afghanistan amid peace talks: 'If dialogue fails, no choice...open conflict...'

AGGRESSIVE warning of Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif to Afghanistan...

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

WORLD

World’s most polluted cities: THIS Pakistani city ranks among top, Delhi also on list, check here

Several prominent cities in the world are grappling with alarming levels of pollution, posing a serious threat to public health. Let's take a look at some of the most polluted cities in the world.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 25, 2025, 07:41 PM IST

World’s most polluted cities: THIS Pakistani city ranks among top, Delhi also on list, check here
Representative Image (iStock)
Several prominent cities in the world are grappling with alarming levels of pollution, posing a serious threat to public health. Let's take a look at some of the most polluted cities in the world. 

Most polluted cities in world 

1. Delhi: One of the top three most polluted cities in India and in the world, Delhi's air quality continues to turn unhealthy to very unhealthy. Especially, with Diwali and stubble burning during the month of October-November, the AQI deteriorates every year, posing serious challenges to the residents. Despite the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), residents continue to suffer from respiratory issues. 

2. Beijing: Beijing ranks second in the IQAir list with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 180, indicating "unhealthy" air. The primary reasons are the vehicular emissions and industrial pollutants, which make it hard to breathe. In 2024, the annual average PM2.5 concentration in the Chinese capital was 30.9 micrograms per cubic meter, six times higher than the WHO's guideline of 5 micrograms per cubic meter.

3. Kolkata: The sheer volume of old vehicles, combined with industrial pollution, continues to make the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Kolkata worse. In October, its AQI stood at 179. Post Diwali, the city has reported an increase in AQI. 

4. Lahore: Pakistan's Lahore is consistently among the top polluted cities in the world. According to IQAir, Lahore's AQI is 176. Every winter, a persistent smoke envelopes the skies, with vehicular emission, industrial pollutants, and crop residue making the situation worse. 

5. Dhaka: Dhaka is also among the top 10 most polluted cities in the world, with a recorded AQI at 157.  The city's average PM2.5 concentration throughout 2024 was 70 µg/m³, 14 times higher than the WHO's guideline of 5 µg/m³.

 

