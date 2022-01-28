World’s most loved animated character – Minnie Mouse gets a wardrobe makeover

Your favourite animated character Minnie Mouse just got a wardrobe makeover. The iconic red polka dot dress will now be dropped for a pantsuit. The historic dress will now be changed with British fashion designer Stella McCartney’s design.

The visual of Minnie Mouse’ full pantsuit will be released to commemorate two different world events - International Women's Day and the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris.

According to a statement, Stella McCartney was selected to design the look because of "her legacy of female leadership", and her dedication to promote sustainability.

"Minnie has always had a special place in my heart. We share the same values, and what I love about Minnie is that she personifies happiness, self-expression, authenticity...plus she has such great style”, said the designer.

Giving a peak into this iconic ensemble, McCartney said that it is a bespoke blue tuxedo with black polka dots. It will be customised with “responsibly sourced fabrics” and include a matching bow.

Pantsuits are surely the new age outfits as women across the globe have begun showing off them as comfortable yet cheek clothing apparels. It is also considered as a great symbol of expression for women worldwide as female leaders wear them as part of power dressing. From US Vice President Kamala Harris to former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, all influential women have a special place in their heart for pantsuits.

Wear Minnie T-shirt

In collaboration with McCartney, a limited T-short collection featuring Minnie will be available for purchase after the March 7 Stella McCartney Winter 2022 show. The exclusive T-shirt will show the phrase “Divine Feminine”.

While many people are welcoming the change with great optimism, others are sceptic about the wardrobe makeover. A Twitter user said, "Way to go Disney, you turned Minnie Mouse into Hillary Clinton”. Another one commented, "People: "Hey Disney, you should actually give gay/queer characters storylines and also maybe pay your employees a livable wage."

Referring to the woke idea as slightly disturbing, another user said, "I was never a Disney mascot fan but WTF? A covert Hillary homage or just woke pandering run amok. What's next, will she transition into a Michael so Mickey can full express himself?"