Qantas Airways, the national airline of Australia, has announced that it will launch the world’s longest non-stop passenger flight in the first half of 2027. The direct flight will connect Sydney and London, covering a massive distance of 17,015 kilometers in over 20 hours. The airline has named this historic journey Project Sunrise, as passengers will see two sunrises during the trip.

This new service will break the current record held by Singapore Airlines’ Singapore-to-New York route, which spans about 15,300 kilometers and takes around 18.5 hours.

To ensure comfort on the long flight, Qantas will use 12 new Airbus A350-1000 aircraft. These planes normally carry 300 passengers, but Qantas will reduce that number to 238 to give travelers more space. A special “wellness zone” will be added between the economy and premium cabins. It will be open to all passengers and feature exercise videos, stretch bars, and hydration stations.

First-class travellers will enjoy luxury in the skies with a private suite that includes a bed, an armchair, a wardrobe, and a 32-inch HD screen. They will also get a personal tablet to control lighting, temperature, and humidity.

Business-class passengers will have a 25-inch-wide seat that turns into a 6-foot-5-inch bed. Each suite will have high privacy walls, a sliding door, and an 18-inch entertainment screen.

Premium economy seats will offer more comfort with extra space, a 40-inch pitch, winged headrests, a calf rest, and a 13.3-inch screen.

Economy passengers won’t be left out either. Their seats will be arranged in a 3-3-3 layout with 33 inches of legroom, a six-way adjustable headrest, and the same 13.3-inch screen used in premium economy.