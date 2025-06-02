Another key attraction is the iconic four-faced clock in the center of the main hall, a popular meeting spot and symbol of the station.

Grand Central Station in New York is one of the most iconic train stations in the world. Opened to the public on February 2, 1913, it has stood for over a century as a symbol of both beauty and engineering brilliance. Located in Midtown Manhattan, under the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, Grand Central attracts not just commuters but also tourists from around the world.

The station is officially called Grand Central Terminal, though many still refer to it as Grand Central Station. It holds the title of the largest railway station in the world, with a total of 44 platforms and 67 tracks. No other train station has as many platforms. The tracks are divided across two levels — 41 on the upper level and 26 on the lower level — making it a complex and efficient transport hub.

Covering about 48 acres, the terminal is more than just a transit point. Its stunning architecture has made it a historic landmark. The ceiling of the main concourse features a famous celestial mural showing stars and constellations. Another key attraction is the iconic four-faced clock in the center of the main hall, a popular meeting spot and symbol of the station.

Beyond its function and beauty, Grand Central also holds fascinating stories. One such story is about Track 61, a secret platform built in the 1930s for President Franklin D Roosevelt. The hidden track allowed him to travel between New York and Washington, DC without the public knowing he was paralyzed from the waist down due to polio. After Roosevelt's death, the track was never used for regular passengers and remains a little-known piece of history.

Grand Central has also been featured in many movies and TV shows, making it a familiar sight even to those who have never visited. Whether you're catching a train or simply exploring New York, Grand Central Terminal remains a must-see destination that blends transport, history, and art all in one place.