World’s largest hotel aquarium explodes in Berlin, spills 1,500 fish: Reuters

The Radisson Blu in Berlin's lobby has been flooded by water from a massive aquarium that has ruptured and contained a million litres of water.

The "AquaDom," which is 15.85 metres (52 feet) tall and contains 1,500 fish, has been dubbed the largest free-standing cylindrical aquarium in the world.

After the explosion, glass that fell on two people caused injuries.

Police said there had been "incredible" damage. A video showed water flowing into the hotel lobby from an empty tank. As a result of the incident, guests were escorted from the hotel around 05:50 (04:50 GMT).

The vast majority of the fish had died, according to a spokesman for Berlin's fire brigade, who also told the BBC that the chilly weather had made rescue efforts more challenging. More than 100 distinct species were housed in the tank.

James Klein, a fire brigade employee, later revealed to the local media that "a few dozen" fish had been discovered alive in areas where leftover water had accumulated. He claimed that they were moving into different aquariums.

Additionally, according to officials quoted by the Associated Press, efforts are being made to save another 400–500 fish who were trapped without oxygen in smaller tanks beneath the hotel lobby.