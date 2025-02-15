Geologists have identified more than 40 gold veins stretching as deep as 2,000 meters underground.

A massive gold deposit has been discovered in China’s Hunan province, making it one of the largest gold reserves in the world. The deposit, found beneath the Wangu Gold Field in Pingjiang County, is estimated to contain over 1,000 metric tons of gold. Experts believe its total value exceeds ₹7 lakh crore (€78 billion or 600 billion yuan).

Geologists have identified more than 40 gold veins stretching as deep as 2,000 meters underground. Further drilling, reaching depths of 3,000 meters, has revealed even larger reserves. This makes the site a significant addition to China’s gold resources.

Geologist Chen Rulin described the discovery as extraordinary, with many rock samples showing visible gold. Some samples contained up to 138 grams of gold per ton of ore, which is considered very high. This could make Wangu Gold Field one of the most valuable mining sites in recent history.

The discovery is expected to boost China's economy, creating jobs and increasing gold production. It may also impact global gold prices, as a large new supply could affect market demand.

This finding strengthens China’s position in the gold mining industry and could influence global trade in the coming years.

