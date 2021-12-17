World's first SMS from 1992 to be auctioned, here's what it reads

Telecom giant Vodafone is going to auction the world's first SMS. This SMS was sent by an employee of the company to another employee in 1992. The world's first text message had 14 characters, which the company is now converting into a Non-Fungible Token (NFT).

Taking to its official handle on microblogging website Twitter, Vodafone said that this is going to be the company's first NFT. The company will donate the amount received from the auction of this NFT to UNHCR to help the refugees.

FOR SALE: World’s first text message , 1992 #NFT



Used once, over 14 characters, festive theme



To be auctioned 21/12 with proceeds going to @UNHCRUK — Vodafone UK (@VodafoneUK) December 14, 2021

The world's first text SMS was sent about 30 years ago on December 3, 1992. It was sent to Richard Jarvis, an employee of the company. This SMS had 14 characters. The text that Jarvis received through SMS read 'Merry Christmas'.

The company said that the auction of the SMS will be held on December 21, 2021, which will be done in France. This auction is being carried by Aguttes Auction House.