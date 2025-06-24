What made this flight even more remarkable was its low cost and quiet experience. This marks the first time an all-electric aircraft has flown with people on board.

In a historic moment, Beta Technologies' electric aircraft, the Alia CX300, successfully completed its first passenger flight earlier this month in the United States. This marks the first time an all-electric aircraft has flown with people on board. The CX300 took off from East Hampton and landed at New York’s John F Kennedy Airport, covering around 70 nautical miles (approximately 130 kilometres) in just over 30 minutes. The aircraft carried four passengers, setting a new milestone for the future of sustainable air travel.

What made this flight even more remarkable was its low cost and quiet experience. The entire journey cost only Rs 694 ($8) in electricity, a huge contrast to the estimated Rs 13,885 ($160) it would cost a traditional helicopter to make the same trip using fuel. Passengers also noted how quiet the flight was, as the electric plane lacks the usual noise of engines and propellers, allowing for normal conversations throughout the journey.

“This is a 100% electric airplane that just flew from East Hampton to JFK with passengers on board. It was a first for the New York Port Authority and the New York area,” said Kyle Clark, founder and CEO of Beta Technologies. “Charging this thing and flying it cost us just $8. Of course, there are other expenses, but it’s fundamentally much cheaper.”

Beta Technologies, based in Vermont, was founded in 2017. The company recently raised $318 million in funding to boost production, get certified, and prepare for commercial use of its electric aircraft. The CX300 is a conventional takeoff and landing model, while Beta is also developing the Alia 250 eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing). The CX300 is expected to receive certification from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) by the end of this year.

The CX300 can fly up to 250 nautical miles on a single charge, making it ideal for short trips between cities and suburban areas.

Beta is not alone in this race. Archer Aviation, another electric aircraft company, has been chosen as the official air taxi partner for the Los Angeles Olympics 2028. While still awaiting FAA approval, Archer plans to start operations in Los Angeles as early as 2026.