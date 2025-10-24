World’s fastest bullet train CR450 begins trial run in THIS country, reaches record 453 km/h speed; Check route, travel time and more

Meet man, who left his high-paying job at Tata Motors to become IAS officer, failed to crack UPSC exam in first 4 attempts, he is now working as...
China has launched trial runs of the world’s fastest bullet train, the CR450, which reached a top speed of 453 km/h and a passing speed of 896 km/h. Developed by CRRC, the train features advanced aerodynamics, reduced weight, and faster acceleration, redefining high-speed rail travel.
China has taken another major leap in high-speed rail technology with the launch of trial operations for its next-generation bullet train, the CR450. Unveiled last year, this ultra-fast train is being recognised as the world’s fastest electric multiple unit (EMU) and represents a new milestone in rail engineering. After completing a series of successful tests, the CR450 is now in the final stages of assessment before it officially begins passenger service.
According to a report by CGTN, the CR450 has shattered previous speed records during its test runs. It achieved a remarkable top speed of 453 km/h, setting a new global benchmark for high-speed rail. Even more impressively, when two CR450 trains passed each other during testing, their combined relative speed reached 896 km/h. The prototype has been developed collaboratively by CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles and CRRC Sifang Co. Ltd, two leading companies in China’s rail industry.
The CR450’s extraordinary performance is the result of major advancements in design and technology. Engineers focused heavily on aerodynamics and structural improvements to minimise drag and enhance efficiency. One of the most significant design changes is the extension of the nose cone, from 12.5 meters on the previous 350 km/h models to a sleeker 15 meters on the CR450.
To further improve speed and stability, designers have reduced the train’s overall air resistance by 22%. The bogies (wheel assemblies) are now fully enclosed, and the lower sections of the carriages feature extended skirt panels to minimise air turbulence, a technique similar to that used in high-performance racing cars. Additionally, the train’s height has been lowered by 20 centimetres, and its weight reduced by 50 tonnes, enhancing acceleration and energy efficiency.
The CR450 is currently being tested on the Shanghai–Chongqing–Chengdu high-speed railway, one of China’s key intercity corridors. The train’s acceleration is equally impressive; it can go from a complete stop to 350 km/h in just 4 minutes and 40 seconds, making it significantly faster than the existing Fuxing EMUs, which require over six minutes to reach the same speed.
Once fully approved for commercial use, the CR450 is expected to redefine high-speed travel, cutting journey times dramatically and solidifying China’s dominance in the global rail industry.