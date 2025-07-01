United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday responded to a question about deporting his former close aide and the world's richest person Elon Musk from the US as an ugly feud between the two has caught fire again. Read on to know what the US president said.

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday responded to a question about deporting his former aide and the world's richest person Elon Musk from the US as an ugly feud between the two has caught fire again. In response to the question, Trump said he was not sure as yet but would consider it. "I don't know, we'll have to take a look," the 79-year-old US president told reporters. Trump further said that Musk could lose a lot more than electric vehicle subsidies, that would be eliminated if his new tax bill becomes law.

'Might have to put DOGE on Elon'

Invoking the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which Musk led before leaving his government role, Trump said: "We might have to put DOGE on Elon." He further told reporters outside the White House in Washington, "DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon." DOGE, established by Trump in his second presidency, was meant to massively cut federal government spending and enhance administrative efficiency.

The infamous Trump-Musk feud

Trump's comments came a day after he suggested Musk may have to "close up shop" and move back to South Africa, where the billionaire was born and spent much of his early life. The two former close allies have sparred repeatedly and publicly over the bill described by Trump and his supporters as a "Big, Beautiful Bill." Musk, on his part, has threatened to float a new political party if the bill is passed. The two had earlier traded ugly barbs on social media amid disagreements over the controversial bill.