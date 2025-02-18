There were reports of luxury cars like Ferraris and Lamborghinis being imported, even though the island had few proper roads

Nauru, a small island nation in the Pacific Ocean, was once among the richest countries in the world per capita. This unexpected prosperity came from phosphate, a valuable mineral used in fertilizers, discovered in the early 1900s. However, the island’s wealth did not last, and today, Nauru faces significant economic and health challenges.

Nauru's stunning coral reefs, white sandy beaches, and palm trees hide a history of foreign exploitation. The British discovered phosphate on the island, and from 1907, the British, Australian, and New Zealand governments mined it extensively. After gaining independence in 1968, Nauru took control of its phosphate reserves, leading to an economic boom.

By the 1980s, Nauru was one of the richest countries in the world. A 1982 New York Times report stated that its per capita income was higher than even oil-rich Arab nations. The government provided free essential services, including healthcare, education, and transportation. If medical treatment was unavailable locally, residents were flown to Australia at the government's expense.

The newfound wealth also led to extravagant purchases. There were reports of luxury cars like Ferraris and Lamborghinis being imported, even though the island had few proper roads. One story tells of a police chief who bought a Lamborghini, only to realize he couldn’t fit in it.

Despite its wealth, Nauru’s economy was built on a single resource. By the 1990s, phosphate reserves had nearly run out, leaving the country in financial trouble. To survive, Nauru turned to risky economic strategies, including becoming an offshore tax haven and selling passports. However, these measures failed in the long term.

In 2005, phosphate mining resumed, offering some economic relief. Additionally, Nauru agreed to host Australia-bound asylum-seekers in exchange for Australian aid. The detention center became a major source of revenue, helping to stabilise the island’s economy. Nauru also benefited from its fishing industry, but its reliance on external support makes it vulnerable to future financial crises.

Today, Nauru faces serious health problems. Over 70% of its population is classified as obese, a situation linked to economic decline and limited access to nutritious food. Additionally, smoking rates remain alarmingly high, with nearly half the population smoking in 2020.

While its phosphate wealth once made it one of the richest nations, the island now struggles with economic instability and health crises.