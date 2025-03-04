It is an open-pit mine, formed around a rare volcanic rock formation called a kimberlite pipe, which contains high concentrations of diamonds

For thousands of years, people have been fascinated by diamonds, believing they bring good fortune. Today, the hunt for the most valuable gems continues, with mining operations worldwide searching for precious stones.

One such operation is the Jwaneng Diamond Mine in Botswana, often called the "Prince of Mines." Valued at an estimated £1 billion, it is the richest diamond mine in the world. Located 105 miles (170 km) southwest of Gaborone, Botswana’s capital, Jwaneng is operated by Debswana, a joint venture between De Beers and the Botswana government.

The name "Jwaneng" means "a place of gems" in Setswana, and the mine has lived up to its name since becoming fully operational in 1982. It is an open-pit mine, formed around a rare volcanic rock formation called a kimberlite pipe, which contains high concentrations of diamonds.

Jwaneng consists of three main kimberlite pipes, producing millions of carats of diamonds each year. In 2023 alone, it yielded 13.3 million carats, making it the most valuable diamond mine in the world.

According to reports, Jwaneng’s story began in the 1970s when De Beers Exploration discovered the diamond-rich deposit in 1973. After nearly a decade of development, the mine officially opened in 1982, quickly becoming one of the world’s most significant diamond sources.

Over the years, Jwaneng has continued to expand, with major projects extending its life and boosting production.