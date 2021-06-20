World Refugee Day 2021: History, significance and theme of day observed on 20 June every year

World Refugee Day is observed on June 20 by the UN to honour the courage of refugees around the world who have been forced outside of their homes.

World Refugee Day is observed every year on June 20 by the United Nations to honour the courage of refugees around the world who have been forced outside of their homes. The day aims to build understanding and empathy for refugees building their life in countries new to them. The UN also recognises host communities that welcome refugees and offer them shelter and assistance, in the true spirit of compassion, humanity and shared values.

According to the UN, 20 people leave their homes every minute to escape persecution, terror and war. Refugees have the right to work, education and housing, among several other rights.

World Refugee Day History

World Refugee Day was first celebrated on June 20, 2001 on the 50th anniversary of the 1951 Refugee Convention or 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees. According to the UNHCR, June 20 was earlier marked as the Africa Refugee Day but it was changed to World Refugee Day in December 2000.

World Refugee Day Theme

This year, the theme for World Refugee Day is 'Together we heal, learn and shine'. The UN states that the COVID-19 pandemic has made it evident that we can only succeed by standing together. Despite facing several challenges, refugees too contributed in making the communities around them safer. The UN calls for the greater inclusion of refugees in the healthcare system across the world.