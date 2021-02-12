World Radio Day 2021: Theme, History, importance of this day

In the world of web series, podcasts and Twitter, there is still a number of people who tune into their favourite radio stations every day. If you are one of them, tomorrow is World Radio Day, an occasion to celebrate the dynamic medium.

Theme:

This year the theme for World Radio Day is, "New World, New Radio". It will highlight the services provided by this medium during the COVID-19 crisis.

The theme is again divided into three sub-themes:

“Evolution: The world changes, radio evolves. This sub-theme refers to the resilience of the radio, to its sustainability.”

“Innovation: The world changes, radio adapts and innovates. Radio has had to adapt to new technologies to remain the go-to medium of mobility, accessible everywhere and to everyone;

“Connection: The world changes, radio connects. This sub-theme highlights radio’s services to our society—natural disasters, socio-economic crises, epidemics, etc.”

What is World Radio Day's history?

Do you know why February 13 was chosen for Radio Day? Because it is the day the United Nations radio was established in 1946. On 14 January 2013, the United Nations General Assembly formally endorsed UNESCO’s proclamation of the World Radio Day. During its 67th Session, the UN General Assembly endorsed the resolution adopted during the 36th session of the UNESCO General Conference, proclaiming 13 February, the day United Nations Radio was established in 1946, as World Radio Day.

Origin of Radio:

The term "radio" is derived from the Latin word "radius", meaning "spoke of a wheel, beam of light, ray". It was first applied to communications in 1881 when, at the suggestion of French scientist Ernest Mercadier, Alexander Graham Bell adopted "radiophone" (meaning "radiated sound") as an alternate name for his photophone optical transmission system. However, this invention would not be widely adopted.

It was earlier used for sending telegraphic messages using Morse code between ships and land. The earliest users included the Japanese Navy scouting the Russian fleet during the Battle of Tsushima in 1905. One of the most memorable uses of marine telegraphy was during the sinking of the RMS Titanic in 1912, including communications between operators on the sinking ship and nearby vessels, and communications to shore stations listing the survivors.