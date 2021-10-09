World Post Day 2021: Theme, significance, history - All you need to know about the day

World Post Day is celebrated every year on October 9 to mark the establishment of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) across the world. The post was established in 1874 in the Swiss Capital, Bern.

2021 Theme

This year's theme of the World Post Day is 'Innovate to recover' as the UPU director said, "When COVID-19 affected all the countries of the world, including the established supply chain infrastructure, the Post still found a way to continue offering services to communities." The statement added, "It is this innovativeness of Posts, and their resilience in serving communities, that we are celebrating on the occasion of World Post Day.”

"Together, let us learn the lessons arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, and understand that innovation is not an accessory; it is the driving force behind recovery, and what makes this sector crucial to billions of people," the UPU director said.

Significance and History

World Post Day is celebrated every year to create awareness about the role the postal sector plays in people's and businesses' everyday lives and the contribution of the post to the social and economic development of nations.

As part of the celebration, member nations are encouraged to participate in programme activities to create a broader awareness of their Post's role among the public and media on a national scale.

World Post Day is celebrated every year in more than 150 countries across the globe as many nations observe the day as a working holiday. While many Posts use the event to introduce or promote new postal products and services while some use the day to reward their employees for good service.