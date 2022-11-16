Search icon
World population reaches 8 billion: Meet Vinice, symbolic ‘eight billionth baby’ born in Philippines

A baby girl was born in Manila, Philippines and has been termed as the symbolic eight billionth baby which took the global population one step ahead.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 09:45 AM IST

Baby girl Vinice in Manila (Photo - Facebook)

The global population of the world touched eight billion on Tuesday, with the eighth millionth baby being born in the Philippines. According to the authorities, a baby girl being born in Manila has been termed the symbolic eight millionth baby, after precise calculations.

The birth of Vinice Mabansag was celebrated by the authorities of the Philippines in the hospital itself, with colourful banners and a scrumptious-looking cake. The Philippines' commission on population and development also shared the photos of the baby and her mother on their Facebook page.

The Facebook post about her birth reads, “The world has reached another population milestone after a baby girl born in Tondo, Manila was chosen to symbolically mark the eighth billionth person in the world.”

The authorities in the Philippines further said, "Baby Vinice was welcomed on Nov. 15 by nurses at Dr Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital as well as representatives from the Commission on Population and Development.”

The calculation of the world’s eight millionth baby was done through a very precise method, by tracking all the babies born across the world, tracking the hospitals, and narrowing it down to the very last minute. Despite the calculations, the exact baby who was the eight millionth person has not been determined.

The United Nations on Tuesday said that the world’s population has officially reached eight billion. The UN had estimated back in July that this milestone in human development will be crossed in November 2022.

Further, the international body has also predicted that the global population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and 10.4 billion in 2100. Though the population remains alarmingly high, it is the slowest-ever growth rate since the 1950s.

Interestingly, the global population took 12 years to grow from 7 to 8 billion, and it will take approximately 15 years--until 2037-- for it to reach 9 billion, a sign that the overall growth rate of the global population is slowing.

