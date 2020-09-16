Headlines

World Ozone Day 2020: September 16 marks efforts against ozone layer depletion, here's why

The annual World Ozone Day is being observed on 16 September 2020 as it is observed every year on September 16 to spread awareness among people about the ozone layer and discover possible solutions to preserve it. The ozone layer or ozone shield is a region of Earth's stratosphere that contains a high concentration of ozone (O3) in relation to other parts of the atmosphere, although still small in relation to other gases in the stratosphere.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 16, 2020, 08:47 AM IST

It is widely held true that life without the ozone layer is not possible as it absorbs most (about 97-99%) of the Sun's ultraviolet radiation, which otherwise would potentially damage exposed life forms near the surface.

What is the ozone layer and why is it important?

The ozone layer contains less than 10 parts per million of ozone gas, while the average ozone concentration in Earth's atmosphere as a whole is about 0.3 parts per million. This way, it absorbs about 97-99% of the sun's harmful ultraviolet light rays, which otherwise would severely deter life on Earth as we know it.

he ozone layer is mainly found in the lower portion of the stratosphere, from approximately 15 to 35 kilometers (9.3 to 21.7 mi) above Earth, although its thickness varies seasonally and geographically.

Why is a World Ozone Day required?

In 1976, atmospheric research revealed that the ozone layer was being depleted by chemicals released by industry, mainly chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs). Concerns that increased UV radiation due to ozone depletion threatened life on Earth, including increased skin cancer in humans and other ecological problems, led to bans on the chemicals, and the latest evidence is that ozone depletion has slowed or stopped. Therefore, the United Nations General Assembly has designated September 16 as the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer.

World Ozone Day announced December 19, 1994

On December 19, 1994, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) designated September 16 as the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer. The date was chosen for commemorating the same date in 1987 when 45 countries at the United Nations had signed the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer.

The Montreal Protocol aims to protect the ozone layer by reducing the production of substances responsible for ozone depletion. As a result of the international agreement, the ozone hole in Antarctica is slowly recovering.

'Ozone for Life'

'Ozone for Life' is the slogan for World Ozone Day 2020. This year we celebrate 35 years of global ozone layer protection. This slogan reminds us that the ozone layer is extremely important for life on Earth to sustain and we must continue to protect the ozone layer for our future generations as well.

 

 

