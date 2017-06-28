WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2200 GMT/6 PM ET @ 6/28/2017 3:24:36 AM

Editor: Paul Grant 1 202 898 8322 Picture Desk: Singapore 65 6870 3775 Graphics queries: 65 6870 3595 (All times GMT/ET) TOP STORIES Facing revolt on healthcare bill, U. S. Senate Republicans delay vote WASHINGTON - Facing potentially disastrous defeat by members of his own party, U. S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell delays vote on healthcare legislation that has been top Republican priority as he scrambles to win more support.

TOP STORIES

Facing revolt on healthcare bill, U.S. Senate Republicans delay vote

WASHINGTON - Facing potentially disastrous defeat by members of his own party, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell delays vote on healthcare legislation that has been top Republican priority as he scrambles to win more support. (USA-HEALTHCARE/ (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Susan Cornwell and Richard Cowan, 800 words)

'GoldenEye' cyber attack goes global, exploits known code flaws

MOSCOW/KIEV/WASHINGTON - Major global cyber attack dubbed "GoldenEye" or "Petya" disrupts computers at Russia's biggest oil company, Ukrainian banks and multinational firms with virus similar to ransomware virus that infected more than 300,000 computers. (CYBER-ATTACK/ (WRAPUP 4, PIX), moved, by Jack Stubbs, Pavel Polityuk and Dustin Volz, 875 words)

+ See also:

- CYBER-ATTACK/MAERSK (UPDATE 3), moved, by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, 305 words

EU hits Google with record $2.7 billion fine

BRUSSELS - EU antitrust regulators hit Google with record $2.7 billion fine for favoring its own shopping service, taking tough line in first of three probes of its dominance in searches and smartphone operating systems. (EU-GOOGLE/ANTITRUST (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Foo Yun Chee, 936 words)

U.S. says it saw preparations for possible Syria chemical attack

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW - U.S. warning to Syria's leadership against staging chemical weapons attack is based on intelligence about what appears to be active preparations at Syrian airfield used for such an attack in April, U.S. officials say. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (WRAPUP 6, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Jeff Mason and Dmitry Solovyov, 779 words)

U.S. brands China as among worst human trafficking offenders

WASHINGTON - U.S. State Department places China on its global list of worst offenders in human trafficking and forced labor, step that could aggravate tensions with Beijing that eased under President Donald Trump. (USA-TRAFFICKING/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Yeganeh Torbati, 605 words)

UNITED STATES

U.S. Supreme Court's recent unity faces looming test

WASHINGTON - As U.S. Supreme Court navigates difficult period in which it was short one member for more than a year, justices from across ideological spectrum often managed to find common ground. That sense of unity promises to be soon put to the test. (USA-COURT/TERMCLOSER (PIX), moved, by Lawrence Hurley, 659 words)

+ See also:

- USA-COURT/IMMIGRATION-VISAS, moved, by Yeganeh Torbati, 906 words

IMF cuts U.S. growth forecasts, cites Trump fiscal plan uncertainty

WASHINGTON - International Monetary Fund cuts its growth forecasts for U.S. economy to 2.1 percent for both 2017 and 2018, dropping its assumption that President Donald Trump's tax cut and fiscal spending plans would boost growth. (IMF-USA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 362 words)

In disaster's wake, BP doubles down on deepwater despite surging shale

THUNDER HORSE OIL PLATFORM, Gulf of Mexico - Seven years after its Deepwater Horizon explosion and oil spill, BP is betting tens of billions of dollars on prospect that it can slash costs of offshore drilling by half or more - just as shale oil producers have done onshore. (BP-GULFMEXICO/ (INSIGHT, PIX), moved, by Jessica Resnick-Ault, 1,286 words)

AMERICAS

Temer calls graft charge a 'fiction' that will hurt Brazil's economy

BRASILIA - President Michel Temer calls corruption charge filed against him by Brazil's top prosecutor "fiction," as nation faces deepening political turmoil under its first sitting head of state to be formally accused of committing crime. (BRAZIL-CORRUPTION/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Brad Brooks and Silvio Cascione, 700 words)

Colombia's FARC rebels turn in weapons, end armed war with government

MESETAS, Colombia - Colombia's Marxist FARC rebels conclude their disarmament, handing in all but a few of their individual weapons to United Nations and ending their role in half-century war that killed more than 220,000 and displaced millions. (COLOMBIA-PEACE/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Luis Jaime Acosta, 429 words)

ASIA

Hostages in Philippines siege forced to fight, loot, become sex slaves -army

MARAWI CITY, Philippines - Civilians held hostage by Islamist militants occupying southern Philippine city are forced by their captors to loot homes, take up arms against government troops and serve as sex slaves for rebel fighters, army says. (PHILIPPINES-MILITANTS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Kanupriya Kapoor, 722 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Iraqi forces seize more ground in Mosul from Islamic State, PM sees victory soon

MOSUL, Iraq - Iraqi forces push toward river side of Mosul's Old City, their key target in eight-month campaign to capture Islamic State's de-facto capital, and Iraq's prime minister predicts victory very soon. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-MOSUL (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX GRAPHIC), moved, by Stephen Kalin, 764 words)

+ See also:

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-OLDCITY (TV, PIX), moved, by Stephen Kalin, 630 words

Saudi, Qatar ministers spar over Arab nations' demands

WASHINGTON - Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir says there will be no negotiations over demands by kingdom and other Arab states for Qatar to stop supporting terrorism. (GULF-QATAR/SAUDI (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 310 words)

EUROPE

Scotland's Sturgeon postpones second independence vote until after Brexit

EDINBURGH - Scotland's secessionist leader postpones plans for second independence referendum until terms of Britain's exit from European Union are clear. (BRITAIN-POLITICS/SCOTLAND-STURGEON (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Elisabeth O'Leary, 590 words)

