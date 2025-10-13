Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'World needs more Trumps': Israel hails Donald Trump after release of all hostages by Hamas

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 04:31 PM IST

'World needs more Trumps': Israel hails Donald Trump after release of all hostages by Hamas
US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Image credit: Reuters)
    As the Palestinian terror group Hamas released all 20 hostages after two long years, US President Donald Trump received a standing ovation and a high "world needs more Trumps" praise from Israeli lawmakers as he geared up for his speech to Parliament. Trump, earlier today, landed in Israel on Air Force One to a red carpet welcome in Tel Aviv. Post his address at Israel's Parliament in Jerusalem, he will head to Egypt.

    The applause at the Israeli Parliament lasted several minutes ahead of Trump's speech. He was accompanied by daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner, and special envoy Steve Witkoff. The president was welcomed at Israeli Parliament speaker, Amir Ohana, who said, "Welcome to Jerusalem. Welcome to the Knesset. We've been longing for this day."

    "It's a great honour," Trump replied. Ohana then said, "Trump is not just another American president, but a giant of Jewish history - one for whom we must look back two and a half millennia into the mists of time to find a parallel, in Cyrus the Great." 

    "What the world needs now is not appeasers who feed the crocodile in the hope that they will be eaten last, like we have seen at the UN General Assembly, but what the world needs now are more leaders who are brave, resolute, strong, and bold. The world needs more Trumps," she added. 

    'I'm good at solving wars' 

    Before arriving in Israel, Donald Trump reiterated his claim of resolving the India-Pakistan war, claiming he leveraged tariffs to stop the conflict from escalating. "I settled a few of the wars just based on tariffs. For example, between India and Pakistan, I said, if you guys want to fight a war and you have nuclear weapons. I am going to put big tariffs on you both, like 100 per cent, 150 per cent, and 200 per cent…I said I am putting tariffs. I had that thing settled in 24 hours. If I didn’t have tariffs, you could have never settled that war."

    Claiming "I'm good at solving wars", Trump added, "This will be my eighth war that I have solved, and I hear there is a war now going on between Pakistan and Afghanistan. I said, I’ll have to wait till I get back. I am doing another one". 

    ALSO READ | Donald Trump reiterates claim of resolving India-Pakistan war as he arrives in Israel: 'I'm good at...'

