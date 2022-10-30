Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Switzerland claims record for world’s longest passenger train

Rhaetian Railway has made this record marking the 175th anniversary of Switzerland's famous railway system.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 06:45 AM IST

Switzerland claims record for world’s longest passenger train
Switzerland claims record for world’s longest passenger train (Photo: Zee Media Bureau)

A Swiss railway company has claimed to set a record for the world's longest passenger train. The record was set on Saturday during a trip on one of the most spectacular tracks through the Alps. The Rhaetian Railway company ran the 1.9-km-long train with 100 coaches and four engines along the Albula/Bernina route from Preda to Berguen.

The route was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2008 and leads through 22 tunnels, some of which spiral through mountains, and across 48 bridges, including the famed Landwasser Viaduct.

The entire journey of about 25 km (15.5 miles) will take about an hour. Rhaetian Railway director Renato Fasciati said going for the record was intended to highlight some of Switzerland's engineering achievements and to celebrate 175 years of Swiss railways.

READ | SpiceJet passenger, who fractured spine in turbulence on Mumbai-Durgapur flight, dies; THIS happened only once before

(With inputs from agencies)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Arthritis: Know about its types and lifestyle changes that can help reduce joint pain and stiffness
Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Ananya Pandey attend Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's Diwali bash
Filmfare Awards South 2022: Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Suriya's Soorarai Pottru win in major categories
Weight loss, better kidney health: Health benefits of including bananas in your diet
This luxury smartphone costs more than Rs 34 lakh in India, features rare Himalayan alligator skin
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Switzerland claims record for world’s longest passenger train
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.