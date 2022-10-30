Switzerland claims record for world’s longest passenger train (Photo: Zee Media Bureau)

A Swiss railway company has claimed to set a record for the world's longest passenger train. The record was set on Saturday during a trip on one of the most spectacular tracks through the Alps. The Rhaetian Railway company ran the 1.9-km-long train with 100 coaches and four engines along the Albula/Bernina route from Preda to Berguen.

The route was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2008 and leads through 22 tunnels, some of which spiral through mountains, and across 48 bridges, including the famed Landwasser Viaduct.

This Saturday, 29 October, as part of the celebrations to mark the 175th anniversary of Switzerland’s railways, the Rhaetian Railway @rhaetischebahn will be attempting a world record with the longest passenger train in the world https://t.co/sm1ok9WYsY — Switzerland Tourism (@MySwitzerland_e) October 28, 2022

The entire journey of about 25 km (15.5 miles) will take about an hour. Rhaetian Railway director Renato Fasciati said going for the record was intended to highlight some of Switzerland's engineering achievements and to celebrate 175 years of Swiss railways.

