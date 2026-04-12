World's longest internet shutdown? Iran enters 44th day of blackout as ceasefire talks with US hit deadlock

On Sunday, Iran's digital lockdown has entered its 44th consecutive day, cutting off millions of people from the world amid the ceasefire talks with the US in Pakistan.

The ceasefire talks between the US and Iran have reached a dead end in Pakistan. Amidst this, Iran continues to impose a digital lockdown as the nationwide internet blackout has entered its 44th day on Sunday. As per a report by NetBlocks, the ongoing internet shutdown in Iran has surpassed all previous global benchmarks for connectivity interference. Earlier, it was also officially classified as the longest nationwide internet shutdown ever recorded in a sovereign country.

Taking to X handle, NetBlocks stated ''Network data show #Iran's internet blackout is now in its 44th day, continuing in its seventh week past the 1032 hour mark. The human and economic impacts of the extended censorship measure continue to pile up, breaking global records for shutdowns in a connected society''.

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Network data show #Iran's internet blackout is now in its 44th day, continuing in its seventh week past the 1032 hour mark.



The human and economic impacts of the extended censorship measure continue to pile up, breaking global records for shutdowns in a connected society. pic.twitter.com/Fyigozx8wG — NetBlocks (@netblocks) April 12, 2026

For those late to the story, this digital lockdown was initiated by the Iranian regime soon after the first joint strikes by the US and Israel on February 28. This is the second blackout in Iran as the Gulf nation witnessed a similar pattern of digital suppression in January in response to a wave of nationwide anti-regime protests.

Meanwhile, an Iranian delegation is in Pakistan for ceasefire talks, and its Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, noted that he had emphasised before the dialogue began with the US that Tehran has 'necessary good faith and will, but due to the experiences of the two previous wars, we have no trust in the opposing side'.

(With ANI inputs)