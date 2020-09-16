World left stunned as Trump says COVID-19 will go away because of 'herd mentality'

Headlines

Wordle 794 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 22

DNA TV Show: How's ISRO ensuring Chandrayaan-3’s safe landing on moon?

Haryana govt transfers 20 IPS officers; Gurugram gets new police commissioner

Who is Yati Narsinghanand, Ghaziabad’s priest stopped by Delhi police over ‘hate speech’

Asia Cup 2023: Sunil Gavaskar reacts to Sanju Samson-Yuzvendra Chahal's exclusion from India's squad

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 794 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 22

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Haryana govt transfers 20 IPS officers; Gurugram gets new police commissioner

Indian films banned in Pakistan

10 most venomous animals in the world

Dhirubhai Ambani Memorial House: Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 100 crore ancestral home 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

IND vs IRE 2023, 2nd T20I highlights: Rinku Singh guides India to victory over Ireland by 33 runs

Salman Khan rocks a stylish new bald look; fans impressed and hoping for 'Tere Naam 2'

Insights on India's selection process for Asia Cup 2023: Ajit Agarkar & Rohit Sharma addresses the press conference

Indian Matchmaking's Pradhyuman Maloo, who rejected 150 marriage proposals, now accused of domestic violence by wife

Jailer crosses Rs 500 crore at box office, Rajinikanth-starrer becomes only the second Tamil film to achieve the feat

'He’s the protagonist...': Gulshan Devaiah slams portal for not naming Pankaj Tripathi in post about OMG 2's success

HomeWorld

World

World left stunned as Trump says COVID-19 will go away because of 'herd mentality'

Trump made these statements when he was being interviewed by George Stephanopolous in a talk show.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 16, 2020, 10:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In yet another amusing statement, United States President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic will go away after a chunk of the population developed 'herd mentality'.

Trump made these statements when he was being interviewed by  George Stephanopolous in a talk show.

"...you'll develop, you'll develop herd like a herd mentality. It's going to be, it's going to be herd developed and that's going to happen. That will all happen," Trump stuttered while making this not so coherent statement.

Trump doesn't even acknowledge that he made a mistake in his following statements.

"It will go away without a vaccine?" Stephanopolous asked again, to which Trump replied, "COVID-19 will go away quickly if a vaccine was made available." 

Obviously, what Trump meant to say was that the COVID-19 pandemic will go away when the population develops 'herd immunity' not 'herd mentality.'

Herd immunity is a resistance developed naturally against the contagious disease when the majority of the population has been infected with COVID-19 and has successfully recovered from it. When a population develops herd immunity, it is meant to be safe from the disease.

Till now the United States has not reached herd immunity, and scientists say that there is still a long way before the United States can develop herd immunity. Therefore the population is advised to follow the required COVID-19 protocols before a vaccine is rolled out for the world, successfully completing various stages of the trial phase.

Coronavirus has affected more than 29.6 million people with 9,36,000 deaths worldwide. The United States is the worst affected COVID-19 nation with 6.61 million people with 1,96,000 deaths.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who manages Rs 32,202 crore company, son of India's richest billionaire in logistics sector

This state reports 1,006 cases of eye flu, schools closed till August 26 in three districts

Bomb blast in Pakistan's North Waziristan kills 11

Some members left NCP due to ED probe: Sharad Pawar's veiled jibe at Ajit camp

Meet woman who may take Ratan Tata's legacy forward and lead Rs 20,71,467 crore company

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE