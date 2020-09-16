World left stunned as Trump says COVID-19 will go away because of 'herd mentality'

Trump made these statements when he was being interviewed by George Stephanopolous in a talk show.

In yet another amusing statement, United States President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic will go away after a chunk of the population developed 'herd mentality'.

Trump made these statements when he was being interviewed by George Stephanopolous in a talk show.

"...you'll develop, you'll develop herd like a herd mentality. It's going to be, it's going to be herd developed and that's going to happen. That will all happen," Trump stuttered while making this not so coherent statement.

Trump doesn't even acknowledge that he made a mistake in his following statements.

"It will go away without a vaccine?" Stephanopolous asked again, to which Trump replied, "COVID-19 will go away quickly if a vaccine was made available."

Obviously, what Trump meant to say was that the COVID-19 pandemic will go away when the population develops 'herd immunity' not 'herd mentality.'

Herd immunity is a resistance developed naturally against the contagious disease when the majority of the population has been infected with COVID-19 and has successfully recovered from it. When a population develops herd immunity, it is meant to be safe from the disease.

Till now the United States has not reached herd immunity, and scientists say that there is still a long way before the United States can develop herd immunity. Therefore the population is advised to follow the required COVID-19 protocols before a vaccine is rolled out for the world, successfully completing various stages of the trial phase.

Coronavirus has affected more than 29.6 million people with 9,36,000 deaths worldwide. The United States is the worst affected COVID-19 nation with 6.61 million people with 1,96,000 deaths.